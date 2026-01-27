إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وصل اليوم إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، التوأم الملتصق التنزاني (لايتيينس ولوفنس) برفقة ذويهما، قادمين من جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة. ونُقل التوأم فور وصولهما إلى مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بوزارة الحرس الوطني؛ لدراسة حالتهما والنظر في إمكانية إجراء عملية فصلهما.

وأكَّد المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أن هذه المبادرات تعكس القيم الإنسانية الأصيلة التي تنتهجها المملكة وأضحت سمة بارزة لمملكة الإنسانية.

ورفع الربيعة الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين نظير ما يوليانه من رعاية للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، إلى جانب الدعم الشامل الذي تقدمه القيادة للعمل الإنساني، مشيراً إلى أن هذا البرنامج يمثل نموذجاً لما وصل له القطاع الطبي السعودي من تميز وعالمية.

وعبّر ذوو التوأم الملتصق التنزاني، عن امتنانهم وتقديرهم للمملكة حكومة وشعباً على ما لقوه من حفاوة استقبال وكرم ضيافة، وعلى الاستجابة السريعة لحالة التوأم.