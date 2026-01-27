In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conjoined Tanzanian twins (Laitiens and Lovens) arrived today at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their family, coming from the United Republic of Tanzania. The twins were immediately transferred upon their arrival to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard to assess their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Head of the Medical Team, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, confirmed that these initiatives reflect the genuine humanitarian values upheld by the Kingdom and have become a prominent feature of the Kingdom of Humanity.

Al Rabiah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince for the care they provide to the Saudi program for conjoined twins, in addition to the comprehensive support offered by the leadership for humanitarian work, noting that this program represents a model of the excellence and global standing achieved by the Saudi medical sector.

The family of the conjoined Tanzanian twins expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm reception and generous hospitality they received, as well as for the swift response to the twins' case.