In a world where alliances shift and crises accelerate, media has become a part of engineering international relations, not just a transmitter of their realities. The Saudi Media Forum 2026 sheds light on this vital role of media, as the session "Media and Transformations of International Relations Maps" places media discourse at the heart of geopolitical changes, treating it as a force that shapes public perception and influences decision-making circles. The session examines the transformations of political language in the digital age, explores the impact of diplomatic discourse, confronts cross-border disinformation, and presents professionalism as a shield for institutions amidst the fluctuations of crisis areas.

The session starts from a central idea: "Changing maps begin with changing language." The transformations of political discourse in the age of digital media mean that political messages are no longer crafted in the same way, nor received in the same manner. Digital platforms impose a faster rhythm and test institutions' ability to control their narratives in front of a simultaneous global audience that receives details moment by moment and reproduces them through interaction. Here, the sensitivity of meaning emerges; a single term can raise the temperature of tension or open a window for de-escalation, and a single formulation can solidify a country's image or stir doubts about it. This transformation makes understanding political discourse part of understanding the transformations of international relations maps, as the image painted by the media may pave the way for new paths in understanding or escalation.

In a parallel line, the session places the power of diplomatic discourse and its impact on decision-making within a practical framework connected to strategic communication skills. Diplomatic discourse carries multilayered messages: what is said publicly, what is understood implicitly, and what reaches decision-makers as an indicator of intentions. From here, the third axis connects directly to this meaning: strategies for countering cross-border disinformation campaigns. Disinformation does not stop at national borders; it operates according to the logic of sequential influence, relying on the speed of dissemination, the interconnection of platforms, and the multiplicity of languages. Addressing this type of campaign depends on a clear methodology for verification, a coherent discourse capable of convincing public opinion, and an understanding of the dynamics of narrative manipulation. The framework is completed with a fourth axis that maintains the integrity of the media house from within: professionalism is a weapon that protects institutions from fluctuations in crisis areas; professionalism is not merely a professional detail but a balancing principle that prevents slipping into polarization and protects trust when pressures rise.

The session gathers diverse experiences that reflect the transnational nature of the topic. Dr. Jeffrey Miller, a geopolitical analyst and strategist from New Zealand, specializes in analyzing and explaining current developments in international relations, particularly those related to the Indo-Pacific region. He regularly participates as a commentator in news media, and his travels between Germany and the Middle East, along with his studies of both Arabic and Russian, add a cultural and linguistic dimension to his approach that helps in deconstructing discourse and understanding its nuances. Additionally, his recent attainment of a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Otago for his study on New Zealand's relations with Gulf countries in the 21st century, officially recognized as an "exceptional thesis," provides him with a precise research angle in reading the paths and transformations of relations.

From the perspective of diplomatic communication and national image-making, Carlos Ernesto Barrios Paucar, head of the press office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Peru, participates. He is a professional diplomat with over 17 years of experience in strategic communication and public diplomacy. His leadership in the communication strategy related to foreign policy and his contribution to modernizing the communication narrative and enhancing Peru's international image provide a practical model for how media messaging can transform into a tool of influence in a competitive international environment, where reputation intersects with interests, and language interacts with decision-making. The analytical journalistic dimension is represented by Martin Buxant, head of the politics and economics department at RTL Belgium, with over 20 years of experience. His contribution to establishing the Belgian news channel LN24, along with his previous work at the newspapers L'Écho and La Libre Belgique, showcases his ability to simplify complex issues for the public. Additionally, his provision of media training and strategic consulting for leaders and institutions, with a focus on communication, crisis management, and European affairs, grants the session a bridge between professional analysis and impactful narrative-making.

The dialogue is moderated by media personality and presenter Zeina Yazji, facilitating an organized path for discussion among different schools: the school of geopolitical analysis, the school of public diplomacy, and the school of political and economic journalism. This diversity enhances the session's ability to grasp the essence of the topic: how media transforms into an effective element in interpreting the world, and how the Saudi Media Forum keeps pace with these transformations through a platform that brings together expertise, analysis, and practice.

In conclusion, the session "Media and Transformations of International Relations Maps" sets a broad title for a precise responsibility based on building a discourse capable of understanding before convincing, of verification before dissemination, and of maintaining professionalism under pressure. With the rise of disinformation and the transformation of platforms into arenas of influence, the value of this session within the Saudi Media Forum, which will be held in Riyadh from February 2 to 4, is confirmed as a space for reflection on the tools of the age: the language of politics, the voice of diplomacy, the resilience of institutions, and the boundaries of truth in a time of speed.