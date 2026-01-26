في عالم تتبدّل فيه التحالفات وتتسارع فيه الأزمات، صار الإعلام جزءًا من هندسة العلاقات الدولية، لا مجرد ناقلٍ لوقائعها، ويسلط المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 الضوء على هذا الدور الحيوي للإعلام، فتضع جلسة «الإعلام وتحولات خرائط العلاقات الدولية» الخطاب الإعلامي في قلب المتغيرات الجيوسياسية، وتتعامل معه بوصفه قوة تُشكّل الإدراك العام وتؤثر في دوائر القرار، وتقرأ الجلسة تحولات اللغة السياسية في العصر الرقمي، وتبحث أثر الخطاب الدبلوماسي، وتواجه التضليل العابر للحدود، وتُقدّم المهنية كدرعٍ للمؤسسات وسط تقلبات مناطق الأزمات.

وتنطلق الجلسة من فكرة محورية هي «تغيّر الخرائط يبدأ من تغيّر اللغة»، فـتحولات الخطاب السياسي في عصر الإعلام الرقمي تعني أن الرسائل السياسية لم تعد تُصاغ بالطريقة نفسها، ولا تُستقبل بالطريقة نفسها، والمنصات الرقمية تفرض إيقاعًا أسرع، وتختبر قدرة المؤسسات على ضبط سرديتها أمام جمهور عالمي متزامن، يتلقى التفاصيل لحظة بلحظة، ويعيد إنتاجها عبر التفاعل، وهنا تظهر حساسية المعنى؛ فمصطلح واحد يمكن أن يرفع حرارة التوتر أو يفتح نافذة تهدئة، وصياغة واحدة قادرة على تثبيت صورة دولة أو تحريك الشكوك حولها، وهذا التحول يجعل فهم الخطاب السياسي جزءًا من فهم تحولات خرائط العلاقات الدولية، لأن الصورة التي يرسمها الإعلام قد تمهّد لمسارات جديدة في التفاهم أو التصعيد.

وعلى خطٍ موازٍ، تضع الجلسة قوة الخطاب الدبلوماسي وتأثيره في صناعة القرار في إطار عملي متصل بمهارات الاتصال الإستراتيجي، فالخطاب الدبلوماسي يحمل رسائل متعددة الطبقات: ما يُقال علنًا، وما يُفهم ضمنًا، وما يصل إلى صناع القرار بوصفه مؤشرًا على النوايا، ومن هنا يتصل المحور الثالث مباشرةً بهذا المعنى: إستراتيجيات مواجهة حملات التضليل العابرة للحدود، والتضليل لا يتوقف عند حدود دولة، ويتحرك وفق منطق التأثير المتسلسل، مستندًا إلى سرعة الانتشار، وتداخل المنصات، وتعدد اللغات، ومواجهة هذا النوع من الحملات تعتمد على منهجية واضحة في التحقق، وعلى خطاب متماسك قادر على إقناع الرأي العام، وعلى فهم ديناميات التلاعب بالسرديات، ثم يكتمل الإطار بمحور رابع يُحافظ على صلابة البيت الإعلامي من الداخل: المهنية سلاح يحمي المؤسسات من التقلبات في مناطق الأزمات؛ فالمهنية ليست تفصيلاً مهنيًا، بل قاعدة توازن تمنع الانزلاق إلى الاستقطاب، وتحمي الثقة عندما ترتفع الضغوط.

وتجمع الجلسة خبرات متنوعة تعكس طبيعة الموضوع العابرة للجغرافيا، الدكتور جيفري ميلر، محلّل جيوسياسي وإستراتيجي من نيوزيلندا، يختص في تحليل وشرح التطورات الراهنة في العلاقات الدولية، ولا سيما المرتبطة بمنطقة الإندو-باسيفيك، ويشارك بانتظام كمعلّق في وسائل الإعلام الإخبارية، وتنقلاته بين ألمانيا والشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب دراسته اللغتين العربية والروسية، تضيف إلى مقاربته بعدًا ثقافيًا ولغويًا يساعد في تفكيك الخطاب وفهم ظلاله، كما أن حصوله أخيرا على درجة الدكتوراه في العلوم السياسية من University of Otago عن دراسته حول علاقات نيوزيلندا بدول الخليج في القرن الحادي والعشرين، مع الاعتراف الرسمي بها بوصفها «أطروحة استثنائية»، يمنحه زاوية بحثية دقيقة في قراءة مسارات العلاقات وتحوّلاتها.

ومن زاوية الاتصال الدبلوماسي وصناعة الصورة الوطنية، يشارك كارلوس إرنستو باريوس باوكار، رئيس المكتب الصحفي في وزارة الخارجية في البيرو، وهو دبلوماسي مهني بخبرة تتجاوز 17 عامًا في الاتصال الإستراتيجي والدبلوماسية العامة، وقيادته لإستراتيجية الاتصال المرتبطة بالسياسة الخارجية، وإسهامه في تحديث السردية الاتصالية وتعزيز صورة بيرو دوليًا، يقدمان نموذجًا عمليًا لكيفية تحوّل الرسالة الإعلامية إلى أداة تأثير في بيئة دولية تنافسية، حيث تتقاطع السمعة مع المصالح، وتتفاعل اللغة مع القرار، ويكمل البعد الصحفي التحليلي حضور مارتن بوكسانت، رئيس قسم السياسة والاقتصاد في قناة RTL بلجيكا، بخبرة تتجاوز 20 عامًا، وإسهامه في تأسيس القناة الإخبارية البلجيكية LN24، إضافةً إلى عمله السابق في صحيفتي L'Écho وLa Libre Belgique قدرته على تبسيط القضايا المعقدة للجمهور، إلى جانب تقديمه التدريب الإعلامي والاستشارات الإستراتيجية للقيادات والمؤسسات مع تركيز على الاتصال وإدارة الأزمات والشؤون الأوروبية، تمنح الجلسة جسرًا بين التحليل المهني وصناعة السرد المؤثر.

وتدير الحوار الإعلامية ومقدّمة البرامج زينة يازجي، بما يتيح مسارًا منظمًا للنقاش بين المدارس المختلفة: مدرسة التحليل الجيوسياسي، ومدرسة الدبلوماسية العامة، ومدرسة الصحافة السياسية والاقتصادية، وهذا التنوع يرفع من قدرة الجلسة على الإمساك بجوهر الموضوع: كيف يتحول الإعلام إلى عنصر فعّال في تفسير العالم، وكيف يواكب المنتدى السعودي للإعلام هذه التحولات عبر منصة تجمع الخبرة والتحليل والممارسة.

وصفوة القول، تضع جلسة «الإعلام وتحولات خرائط العلاقات الدولية» عنوانًا واسعًا لمسؤولية دقيقة تقوم على بناء خطاب قادر على الفهم قبل الإقناع، وعلى التحقق قبل الانتشار، وعلى الحفاظ على المهنية تحت الضغط، ومع تصاعد التضليل وتحوّل المنصات إلى ساحات تأثير، تتأكد قيمة هذه الجلسة داخل المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، الذي يعقد بمدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 فبراير القادم، بوصفها مساحة تفكير في أدوات العصر: لغة السياسة، وصوت الدبلوماسية، وحصانة المؤسسات، وحدود الحقيقة في زمن السرعة.