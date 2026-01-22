أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة جازان، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى).

وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَا أُولِي الأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ).

أقدم / جمعان بن سلمان بن دمنان الغليسي التليدي -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل / جبران بن محمد بن مطري التليدي -سعودي الجنسية- وذلك بطعنه بأداة حادة أدت إلى وفاته.

وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله قصاصًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا، وأُيّد من مرجعه.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصًا بالجاني / جمعان بن سلمان بن دمنان الغليسي التليدي -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الخميس بتاريخ 03 / 08 / 1447هـ الموافق 22 / 1 / 2026م بمنطقة جازان.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك، لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن، وتحقيق العدل، وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسوّل له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.