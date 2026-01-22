The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Jazan region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution [a saving of] life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Gatheran bin Salman bin Daman Al-Ghlais Al-Talidi - a Saudi national - committed the murder of Jabran bin Muhammad bin Matri Al-Talidi - a Saudi national - by stabbing him with a sharp object, which led to his death.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, where a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined, which was supported by his reference.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator, Gatheran bin Salman bin Daman Al-Ghlais Al-Talidi - a Saudi national - on Thursday, 03/08/1447 AH, corresponding to 22/01/2026 AD, in the Jazan region.

As the Ministry of Interior announces this, it reaffirms to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might be tempted to commit such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.