On behalf of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, attended the graduation ceremony of the 107th batch of students from King Faisal Air Academy yesterday at the academy's headquarters.

Upon his arrival at the academy, he was welcomed by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the Acting Commander of King Faisal Air Academy, Brigadier General Pilot Ali bin Mohammed Al-Hammad.

As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

After that, the Acting Commander of King Faisal Air Academy delivered a speech welcoming the Deputy Minister of Defense, appreciating his presence at the graduation ceremony of the students who completed their studies and training requirements in various specialties, according to the latest global curricula and systems, noting that among the graduates were siblings from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Following that, the graduates' speech was delivered by graduate Abdulaziz bin Safar Al-Shahrani, who expressed his and his colleagues' honor at having the Deputy Minister of Defense sponsor their graduation ceremony, asking the Almighty to protect the leadership of this nation and to sustain its blessing of security and safety.

After that, the graduates took the oath, then performed the academy's anthem, the results were announced, and the Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students, after which he received a commemorative gift from the academy's commander on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and a number of senior military officers.