نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف في مقر كلية الملك فيصل الجوية أمس، حفل تخريج الدفعة 107 من طلبة الكلية.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الكلية، رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، وقائد القوات الجوية الفريق الركن تركي بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وقائد كلية الملك فيصل الجوية المكلف اللواء الطيار الركن علي بن محمد الحماد.
وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.
بعد ذلك ألقى قائد كلية الملك فيصل الجوية المكلف، كلمة رحَّب فيها بنائب وزير الدفاع، مثمناً تشريفه حفل تخريج طلبة الكلية الذين أتمّوا دراستهم ومتطلباتهم التدريبية في عدد من التخصصات، وفق أحدث المناهج والمنظومات العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن من بين الخريجين أشقاء من المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.
تلت ذلك كلمة الخريجين ألقاها الخريج عبدالعزيز بن سفر الشهراني، عبَّر فيها عن تشرفه وزملائه برعاية نائب وزير الدفاع حفل تخريجهم، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يحفظ لهذا الوطن قيادته وأن يديم عليه نعمة الأمن والأمان.
عقب ذلك أدى الخريجون القسم، ثم ألقوا نشيد الكلية وأُعلنت النتائج، وكرَّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، ثم تسلَّم هدية تذكارية من قائد الكلية بهذه المناسبة.
حضر الحفل، مساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد بن حسين البياري، وعدد من كبار ضباط القوات المسلحة.