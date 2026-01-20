التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم (الثلاثاء)، دولة رئيس مجلس وزراء فلسطين الدكتور محمد مصطفى، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، في مدينة دافوس السويسرية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، ومناقشة أوجه التعاون المشترك، إضافة إلى بحث التطورات في قطاع غزة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد السويسري عبدالرحمن الداود، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الخارجية وليد السماعيل، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى.