Today (Tuesday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026, in the Swiss city of Davos.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed areas of joint cooperation, in addition to examining the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts being made regarding it.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Swiss Confederation, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il, and the Foreign Minister's Advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.