أزالت بلدية محافظة سراة عبيدة دوّار ومجسم وسط المحافظة، فيما دعت مستخدمي الطريق إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع اللوحات الإرشادية.

إزالة مجسّم سراة عبيدة.

إزالة مجسّم سراة عبيدة.

من جهته، أكد لـ«عكاظ» المواطن محمد آل عطيف أن المجسم الجمالي الذي تمت إزالته يعتبر من أجمل التصاميم، والذي صمد لأكثر من عقدين من الزمن، وتم إنشاؤه في عام 1422، ويحمل اسم المحافظة من جهتيه، بارتفاع 7 أمتار.

وأضاف: «إزالة مجسم المعلم الجمالي، الذي كان يُشير إلى هوية المحافظة، يُثير التساؤلات، إذ لم يكن المجسم مجرد شكل جمالي، بل كان رمزاً يُعرّف بالمحافظة ويختصر تاريخها. وإزالة المجسم خسارة بصرية، إذ يعد هوية مكان تستحق أن تُصان دون أن تُمحى».

إزالة مجسّم سراة عبيدة.

إزالة مجسّم سراة عبيدة.

فيما قال عبدالله البشري وفهد القحطاني: «تفاجأنا كغيرنا بإزالة المجسم الجمالي، إذ كنا ننتظر أن يتم ترميمه أو تطويره بما يليق بتاريخه دون أن يُزال، وكأنه لم يكن، فيما أصبحت إزالته حديث الألسن، ولكن لعل الجميع ينتظرون إنشاء مجسم جمالي آخر، يحمل اسم المحافظة، وبتصميم رائع يصف طبيعة المحافظة وتراثها وتاريخها».

البلدية تؤكد

من جانبها، أكدت بلدية سراة عبيدة أنه سيتم تأهيل وتطوير دوار المحافظة بما يتوافق مع المشهد الحضري.