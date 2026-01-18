The municipality of Sarawat Abidah has removed the roundabout and the sculpture in the center of the province, while urging road users to exercise caution and follow the signage.

In this regard, citizen Mohammed Al-Ateef confirmed to "Okaz" that the aesthetic sculpture that was removed is considered one of the most beautiful designs, which stood for more than two decades, having been created in the year 1422, and it bears the name of the province on both sides, standing 7 meters tall.

He added: "The removal of the aesthetic landmark, which indicated the identity of the province, raises questions, as the sculpture was not just an aesthetic form, but a symbol that defined the province and encapsulated its history. The removal of the sculpture is a visual loss, as it represents a place identity that deserves to be preserved rather than erased."

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Bashri and Fahd Al-Qahtani said: "We were surprised, like others, by the removal of the aesthetic sculpture, as we were expecting it to be restored or developed in a manner befitting its history without being removed, as if it never existed. Its removal has become a topic of conversation, but perhaps everyone is waiting for the establishment of another aesthetic sculpture that bears the name of the province, with a wonderful design that describes the nature, heritage, and history of the province."

The Municipality Confirms

For its part, the Sarawat Abidah Municipality confirmed that the roundabout of the province will be rehabilitated and developed in accordance with the urban landscape.