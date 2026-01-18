أزالت بلدية محافظة سراة عبيدة دوّار ومجسم وسط المحافظة، فيما دعت مستخدمي الطريق إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع اللوحات الإرشادية.
إزالة مجسّم سراة عبيدة.
من جهته، أكد لـ«عكاظ» المواطن محمد آل عطيف أن المجسم الجمالي الذي تمت إزالته يعتبر من أجمل التصاميم، والذي صمد لأكثر من عقدين من الزمن، وتم إنشاؤه في عام 1422، ويحمل اسم المحافظة من جهتيه، بارتفاع 7 أمتار.
وأضاف: «إزالة مجسم المعلم الجمالي، الذي كان يُشير إلى هوية المحافظة، يُثير التساؤلات، إذ لم يكن المجسم مجرد شكل جمالي، بل كان رمزاً يُعرّف بالمحافظة ويختصر تاريخها. وإزالة المجسم خسارة بصرية، إذ يعد هوية مكان تستحق أن تُصان دون أن تُمحى».
فيما قال عبدالله البشري وفهد القحطاني: «تفاجأنا كغيرنا بإزالة المجسم الجمالي، إذ كنا ننتظر أن يتم ترميمه أو تطويره بما يليق بتاريخه دون أن يُزال، وكأنه لم يكن، فيما أصبحت إزالته حديث الألسن، ولكن لعل الجميع ينتظرون إنشاء مجسم جمالي آخر، يحمل اسم المحافظة، وبتصميم رائع يصف طبيعة المحافظة وتراثها وتاريخها».
البلدية تؤكد
من جانبها، أكدت بلدية سراة عبيدة أنه سيتم تأهيل وتطوير دوار المحافظة بما يتوافق مع المشهد الحضري.
The municipality of Sarawat Abidah has removed the roundabout and the sculpture in the center of the province, while urging road users to exercise caution and follow the signage.
In this regard, citizen Mohammed Al-Ateef confirmed to "Okaz" that the aesthetic sculpture that was removed is considered one of the most beautiful designs, which stood for more than two decades, having been created in the year 1422, and it bears the name of the province on both sides, standing 7 meters tall.
He added: "The removal of the aesthetic landmark, which indicated the identity of the province, raises questions, as the sculpture was not just an aesthetic form, but a symbol that defined the province and encapsulated its history. The removal of the sculpture is a visual loss, as it represents a place identity that deserves to be preserved rather than erased."
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Bashri and Fahd Al-Qahtani said: "We were surprised, like others, by the removal of the aesthetic sculpture, as we were expecting it to be restored or developed in a manner befitting its history without being removed, as if it never existed. Its removal has become a topic of conversation, but perhaps everyone is waiting for the establishment of another aesthetic sculpture that bears the name of the province, with a wonderful design that describes the nature, heritage, and history of the province."
The Municipality Confirms
For its part, the Sarawat Abidah Municipality confirmed that the roundabout of the province will be rehabilitated and developed in accordance with the urban landscape.