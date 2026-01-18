تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من الرئيس أحمد الشرع رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وفرص تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، كما جرى بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية وعدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.