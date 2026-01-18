تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من الرئيس أحمد الشرع رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وفرص تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، كما جرى بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية وعدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from President Ahmad al-Shar' of the Syrian Arab Republic.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance them in various fields, as well as discussed the latest developments in regional events and several issues of mutual interest.