بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك مملكة تايلند الملك ماها فاجيرالونجكورن، في ضحايا حادثة سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق تايلند.

وقال الملك المفدى: «علمنا بنبأ حادث سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق مملكة تايلند، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نشارك جلالتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك مملكة تايلند الملك ماها فاجيرالونجكورن، في ضحايا حادثة سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق تايلند.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادث سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق مملكة تايلند، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».