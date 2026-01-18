بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك مملكة تايلند الملك ماها فاجيرالونجكورن، في ضحايا حادثة سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق تايلند.
وقال الملك المفدى: «علمنا بنبأ حادث سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق مملكة تايلند، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نشارك جلالتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك مملكة تايلند الملك ماها فاجيرالونجكورن، في ضحايا حادثة سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق تايلند.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادث سقوط رافعة على قطار في شمال شرق مملكة تايلند، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, regarding the victims of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand.
The King said: “We have learned of the news of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we share your Majesty's pain over this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not encounter any misfortune.”
Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, regarding the victims of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand.
The Crown Prince said: “I have received the news of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not encounter any misfortune.”