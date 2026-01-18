The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, regarding the victims of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand.

The King said: “We have learned of the news of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we share your Majesty's pain over this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not encounter any misfortune.”

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, regarding the victims of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand.

The Crown Prince said: “I have received the news of the crane accident on a train in northeastern Thailand, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and that you do not encounter any misfortune.”