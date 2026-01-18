حققت المملكة العربية السعودية المرتبة الثانية عالمياً والأولى عربياً بين الدول المانحة في تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية للعام 2025، وفق منصة التتبع المالي التابعة للأمم المتحدة (FTS)، وحصولها على المرتبة الأولى للدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية المقدمة للجمهورية اليمنية بما يعادل 49.3% من إجمالي المساعدات المقدمة لليمن، فيما حلت في المرتبة الثانية للدول المانحة للمساعدات المقدمة للجمهورية العربية السورية، وحققت المرتبة الثانية فى تقديم المساعدات الإنمائية حسب التقرير الصادر حديثاً لعام 2024 للدول المانحة غير الأعضاء وعددها 16 دولة، والمرتبة الـ10 بين الدول المانحة الأعضاء وغير الأعضاء وعددها 48 دولة في تقديم المساعدات الإنمائية كحجم المساعدات.

وأكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبداللّه بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة في تصريح صحفي لوكالة الأنباء السعودية أن تصدر المملكة للمشهد الإنساني عالمياً جاء نتيجة للدعم غير المحدود الذي يلقاه العمل الإنساني والإغاثي من لدن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ويعكس قيم البذل والإحسان التي جبلت عليها المملكة وشعبها.

مشيراً إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي ترجمة لتاريخ المملكة الناصع بالعطاء، وحرصها على مدّ يد العون لكل الشعوب والدول المحتاجة في العالم، واضعة نصب عينيها حياة الإنسان وكرامته.

وأبان أن هذه الأرقام وثقت أولاً بأول في المنصات الدولية من خلال «منصة المساعدات السعودية»، التي تعد أضخم منصة مساعدات في المنطقة، ليسهم هذا النهج المؤسسي المدعوم بالرؤية الثاقبة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ومتابعة ولي عهده الأمين، وبالتنسيق مع الجهات السعودية المعنية، في تحقيق الأثر العالمي الملموس، الأمر الذي كان له الدور الأكبر في تحقيق المملكة هذه المراكز المتقدمة في التصنيفات الدولية لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية.

وأوضح الدكتور الربيعة في ختام تصريحه أن المملكة نهر عطاء لا ينضب ونبراس خير، وستستمر على نهجها في مساعدة المحتاجين والمتضررين في جميع بقاع العالم، بتوجيهات ومتابعة ودعم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، داعياً المولى -عز وجل- أن يديم على وطننا الغالي نعمة الأمن والأمان والرخاء والازدهار، وأن يحفظ له قيادته الرشيدة.