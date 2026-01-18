The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia achieved the second position globally and the first position Arab-wise among donor countries in providing humanitarian and relief assistance for the year 2025, according to the United Nations Financial Tracking Service (FTS), and it ranked first among donor countries for humanitarian assistance provided to the Republic of Yemen, amounting to 49.3% of the total aid provided to Yemen. It also ranked second among donor countries for assistance provided to the Syrian Arab Republic, and achieved the second position in providing developmental assistance according to the recently released 2024 report for non-member donor countries, which number 16, and the 10th position among member and non-member donor countries, totaling 48 countries, in providing developmental assistance in terms of the volume of aid.

The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, confirmed in a press statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the Kingdom's leadership in the global humanitarian scene is a result of the unlimited support that humanitarian and relief work receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, reflecting the values of generosity and benevolence that the Kingdom and its people are known for.



He pointed out that this achievement is a translation of the Kingdom's illustrious history of giving and its commitment to extending a helping hand to all peoples and countries in need around the world, keeping in mind the dignity and life of every human being.

He clarified that these figures have been documented continuously on international platforms through the "Saudi Aid Platform," which is the largest aid platform in the region. This institutional approach, supported by the insightful vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the follow-up of his trustworthy Crown Prince, in coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities, has contributed to achieving a tangible global impact, which has played a significant role in enabling the Kingdom to attain these advanced positions in international rankings for humanitarian assistance.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah concluded his statement by saying that the Kingdom is an inexhaustible source of giving and a beacon of goodness, and it will continue its path in assisting the needy and affected in all corners of the world, under the guidance, follow-up, and support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince. He called upon Allah, the Almighty, to continue blessing our dear homeland with security, safety, prosperity, and flourishing, and to preserve its wise leadership.