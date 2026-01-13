عقد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة بمقر الوزارة في الرياض اجتماعًا مع وكيل وزارة الخارجية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية للنمو الاقتصادي والطاقة والبيئة جاكوب هيلبرغ، لمناقشة توسيع الشراكة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات المتقدمة، وبناء شراكات داعمة لتطوير القدرات الرقمية وريادة الأعمال التقنية.

وناقش الاجتماع سبل تعزيز العمل المشترك في المبادرات التقنية ذات الأثر الاقتصادي، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، ودعم منظومة الابتكار التقني وريادة الأعمال، بما يسهم في نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي، ويعزز مكانة المملكة في العصر الذكي.