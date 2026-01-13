The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, held a meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with Jacob Helberg, the U.S. Department of State's Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, to discuss expanding the partnership in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and building supportive partnerships for developing digital capabilities and tech entrepreneurship.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint efforts in technology initiatives with economic impact, empower national competencies, and support the technical innovation ecosystem and entrepreneurship, contributing to the growth of the digital economy and strengthening the Kingdom's position in the smart era.