The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jacob Helberg.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments on the regional and international fronts and the efforts being made regarding them.

Also present at the reception were the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs and Development, Abdullah bin Zar'ah, and the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom, Allison Dilworth.