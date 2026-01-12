استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم وكيل وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية للنمو الاقتصادي والطاقة والبيئة جاكوب هيلبيرج.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيز التعاون في المجالات كافة، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل وزارة الخارجية لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية عبدالله بن زرعة، والقائمة بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلوورث.