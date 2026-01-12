استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم وكيل وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية للنمو الاقتصادي والطاقة والبيئة جاكوب هيلبيرج.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيز التعاون في المجالات كافة، إضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
حضر الاستقبال وكيل وزارة الخارجية لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية عبدالله بن زرعة، والقائمة بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلوورث.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jacob Helberg.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments on the regional and international fronts and the efforts being made regarding them.
Also present at the reception were the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs and Development, Abdullah bin Zar'ah, and the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom, Allison Dilworth.