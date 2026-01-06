أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ اليوم، عن طرح تذاكر حدث (Fanatics Flag Football Classic)، وذلك من خلال منصة webook.
وستشهد العاصمة الرياض مساء يوم (السبت) 21 مارس 2026 انطلاق النسخة الافتتاحية من البطولة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025، في منطقة المملكة أرينا، كحدث عالمي هو الأول من نوعه يجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه، ويصنع تجربة متكاملة، بمشاركة أسطورة دوري كرة القدم الأمريكية توم بريدي، إلى جانب نخبة من النجوم وأبرز المؤثرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وتعد فعالية Fanatics Flag Football Classic انطلاقة جديدة ومختلفة لفعاليات كرة القدم بنظام «العَلم»، حيث تشهد البطولة مشاركة 3 فرق مليئة بالنجوم تضم لاعبين وأساطير من دوري كرة القدم الأمريكية NFL، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين العالميين، في مواجهات مباشرة تعتمد على نظام «العَلم» فوتبول السريع والمثير، وسط أجواء تنافسية عالية المستوى وحضور جماهيري حماسي.
الجدير بالذكر أن الحدث يمتد ليقدم تجربة ترفيهية متكاملة، إذ يتولى تقديم الأمسية الفنان الكوميدي العالمي كيفن هارت، ويمثل تنظيم Fanatics Flag Football Classic في الرياض خطوة نوعية تعكس تنوع الفعاليات التي يحتضنها موسم الرياض 2025، واستمراره في استقطاب الأحداث العالمية التي تمزج بين أحدث أشكال الرياضة الحديثة وصناعة الترفيه، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة وجهة رئيسة لاستضافة الفعاليات الكبرى ذات الطابع العالمي.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh, announced today the launch of tickets for the (Fanatics Flag Football Classic) event, through the webook platform.
The capital, Riyadh, will witness the kickoff of the inaugural edition of the championship on the evening of (Saturday) March 21, 2026, as part of the Riyadh Season 2025 activities, at the Kingdom Arena, in a global event that is the first of its kind, combining sports and entertainment, and creating a comprehensive experience, with the participation of NFL legend Tom Brady, alongside a selection of stars and prominent influencers from around the world.
The Fanatics Flag Football Classic event represents a new and different beginning for flag football activities, as the championship will feature 3 star-studded teams comprising players and legends from the NFL, alongside a selection of international artists, in direct confrontations based on the fast and exciting flag football system, amidst a highly competitive atmosphere and enthusiastic audience attendance.
It is worth noting that the event extends to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, with global comedian Kevin Hart hosting the evening. The organization of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh represents a qualitative step that reflects the diversity of events hosted by the Riyadh Season 2025, and its continued attraction of global events that blend the latest forms of modern sports and the entertainment industry, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a primary destination for hosting major global events.