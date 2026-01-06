The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh, announced today the launch of tickets for the (Fanatics Flag Football Classic) event, through the webook platform.

The capital, Riyadh, will witness the kickoff of the inaugural edition of the championship on the evening of (Saturday) March 21, 2026, as part of the Riyadh Season 2025 activities, at the Kingdom Arena, in a global event that is the first of its kind, combining sports and entertainment, and creating a comprehensive experience, with the participation of NFL legend Tom Brady, alongside a selection of stars and prominent influencers from around the world.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic event represents a new and different beginning for flag football activities, as the championship will feature 3 star-studded teams comprising players and legends from the NFL, alongside a selection of international artists, in direct confrontations based on the fast and exciting flag football system, amidst a highly competitive atmosphere and enthusiastic audience attendance.

It is worth noting that the event extends to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, with global comedian Kevin Hart hosting the evening. The organization of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh represents a qualitative step that reflects the diversity of events hosted by the Riyadh Season 2025, and its continued attraction of global events that blend the latest forms of modern sports and the entertainment industry, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a primary destination for hosting major global events.