أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ اليوم، عن طرح تذاكر حدث (Fanatics Flag Football Classic)، وذلك من خلال منصة webook.

وستشهد العاصمة الرياض مساء يوم (السبت) 21 مارس 2026 انطلاق النسخة الافتتاحية من البطولة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025، في منطقة المملكة أرينا، كحدث عالمي هو الأول من نوعه يجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه، ويصنع تجربة متكاملة، بمشاركة أسطورة دوري كرة القدم الأمريكية توم بريدي، إلى جانب نخبة من النجوم وأبرز المؤثرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وتعد فعالية Fanatics Flag Football Classic انطلاقة جديدة ومختلفة لفعاليات كرة القدم بنظام «العَلم»، حيث تشهد البطولة مشاركة 3 فرق مليئة بالنجوم تضم لاعبين وأساطير من دوري كرة القدم الأمريكية NFL، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين العالميين، في مواجهات مباشرة تعتمد على نظام «العَلم» فوتبول السريع والمثير، وسط أجواء تنافسية عالية المستوى وحضور جماهيري حماسي.

الجدير بالذكر أن الحدث يمتد ليقدم تجربة ترفيهية متكاملة، إذ يتولى تقديم الأمسية الفنان الكوميدي العالمي كيفن هارت، ويمثل تنظيم Fanatics Flag Football Classic في الرياض خطوة نوعية تعكس تنوع الفعاليات التي يحتضنها موسم الرياض 2025، واستمراره في استقطاب الأحداث العالمية التي تمزج بين أحدث أشكال الرياضة الحديثة وصناعة الترفيه، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة وجهة رئيسة لاستضافة الفعاليات الكبرى ذات الطابع العالمي.