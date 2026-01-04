وجّه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بتكثيف الجسور الجوية والبحرية والبرية الإغاثية؛ استجابة للأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.

وأكد المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبداللّه الربيعة أن التوجيه يأتي استمراراً للجهود الإنسانية للمملكة العربية السعودية تجاه إغاثة المتضررين في قطاع غزة من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية، وامتداداً لدورها التاريخي المعهود بالوقوف مع الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في مختلف الأزمات والمحن التي تمر به، وتأكيداً أن فلسطين ستظل راسخة في وجدان المملكة قيادة وشعباً.

وأعرب عن الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد على اللفتة الإنسانية الكريمة، مشيراً إلى أن عطاء المملكة الدائم يُعد من القيم الأصيلة للشعب السعودي، ونهجاً راسخاً لم ينقطع عطاؤه يوماً، ومواقف نبيلة حاضرة في مختلف الظروف.

V٧ طائرة و٨ بواخر

يشار إلى أن المملكة من خلال مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية سيّرت جسراً جوياً وآخر بحرياً لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، وصل منهما حتى الآن (V٧) طائرة و(٨) بواخر حملت أكثر من (٧,٦٩٩) طناً من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، إضافة إلى وصول (٩١٢) شاحنة إغاثية سعودية إلى قطاع غزة تحمل على متنها كميات من المساعدات الغذائية ومستلزمات الإيواء والمواد الطبية والأجهزة والمعدات. كما سلمت (٢٠) سيارة إسعاف لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، إلى جانب ذلك وقع المركز اتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل القطاع بقيمة (٩٠) مليوناً و(٣٥٠) ألف دولار، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن لتجاوز إغلاق المعابر وتأمين وصول المساعدات.