King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have directed the intensification of air, sea, and land relief bridges; in response to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, through the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the region.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, confirmed that the directive continues the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist those affected in the Gaza Strip through the Saudi popular campaign, and extends its historical role of standing with the Palestinian people in various crises and hardships they face, affirming that Palestine will remain firmly rooted in the hearts of the Kingdom's leadership and people.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for this kind humanitarian gesture, noting that the Kingdom's ongoing contributions are among the core values of the Saudi people, a steadfast approach that has never ceased, and noble positions present in various circumstances.

V7 aircraft and 8 ships

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has operated an air bridge and a sea bridge to aid the Palestinian people, from which (V7) aircraft and (8) ships have so far delivered more than (7,699) tons of food, medical, and shelter materials, in addition to (912) Saudi relief trucks arriving in the Gaza Strip carrying quantities of food aid, shelter supplies, medical materials, and equipment. Additionally, (20) ambulances were delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Furthermore, the center has signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at (90) million and (350) thousand dollars, in addition to conducting aerial drops in partnership with Jordan to overcome border closures and ensure the delivery of aid.