The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Jazan region, in collaboration with the Volunteer Work Unit affiliated with the Mosque Management in Abu Arish Governorate, launched the initiative (Planting and Impact) that started last Monday.

This initiative included (5) volunteer opportunities with the participation of (300) male and female volunteers from the staff of the administration and the sons and daughters of the community in the governorate and its villages and hamlets, with a total of (1500) volunteer hours.

The initiative aimed to plant a number of shrubs in the courtyards of mosques, and on the first day, (14) seedlings were planted out of a total of (50) seedlings.

The initiative aims to improve the overall appearance of the courtyards of mosques and combat visual distortions, in addition to contributing to air purification, oxygen production, and carbon dioxide absorption, allowing worshippers to perform their prayers in an atmosphere filled with humility, tranquility, and health.