نفذت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد ممثلة بفرعها في منطقة جازان وبالتعاون مع وحدة العمل التطوعي التابع لإدارة المساجد بمحافظة أبو عريش مبادرة (غرس وأثر) التي انطلقت الإثنين الماضي.
واشتملت هذه المبادرة على (5) فرص تطوعية وبمشاركة (300) متطوع ومتطوعة من منسوبي ومنسوبات الإدارة وأبناء وبنات المجتمع في المحافظة وقراها وهجرها، بمعدل ساعات بلغ (1500) ساعة تطوعية.
وجاءت المبادرة لغرس عدد من الشُجيرات في ساحات الجوامع والمساجد، وغُرست في اليوم الأول (14) شتلة من العدد الكلي الذي يبلغ (50) شتلة.
وتهدف المبادرة إلى تحسين المنظر العام بساحات الجوامع والمساجد ومحاربة التشوهات البصرية، إضافة إلى المساهمة في تنقية الهواء وبث الأكسجين وسحب ثاني أكسيد الكربون، ليؤدي المصلون صلاتهم في جوٍ مليء بالخشوع والسكينة والصحة.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Jazan region, in collaboration with the Volunteer Work Unit affiliated with the Mosque Management in Abu Arish Governorate, launched the initiative (Planting and Impact) that started last Monday.
This initiative included (5) volunteer opportunities with the participation of (300) male and female volunteers from the staff of the administration and the sons and daughters of the community in the governorate and its villages and hamlets, with a total of (1500) volunteer hours.
The initiative aimed to plant a number of shrubs in the courtyards of mosques, and on the first day, (14) seedlings were planted out of a total of (50) seedlings.
The initiative aims to improve the overall appearance of the courtyards of mosques and combat visual distortions, in addition to contributing to air purification, oxygen production, and carbon dioxide absorption, allowing worshippers to perform their prayers in an atmosphere filled with humility, tranquility, and health.