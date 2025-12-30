نفذت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد ممثلة بفرعها في منطقة جازان وبالتعاون مع وحدة العمل التطوعي التابع لإدارة المساجد بمحافظة أبو عريش مبادرة (غرس وأثر) التي انطلقت الإثنين الماضي.

واشتملت هذه المبادرة على (5) فرص تطوعية وبمشاركة (300) متطوع ومتطوعة من منسوبي ومنسوبات الإدارة وأبناء وبنات المجتمع في المحافظة وقراها وهجرها، بمعدل ساعات بلغ (1500) ساعة تطوعية.

وجاءت المبادرة لغرس عدد من الشُجيرات في ساحات الجوامع والمساجد، وغُرست في اليوم الأول (14) شتلة من العدد الكلي الذي يبلغ (50) شتلة.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تحسين المنظر العام بساحات الجوامع والمساجد ومحاربة التشوهات البصرية، إضافة إلى المساهمة في تنقية الهواء وبث الأكسجين وسحب ثاني أكسيد الكربون، ليؤدي المصلون صلاتهم في جوٍ مليء بالخشوع والسكينة والصحة.