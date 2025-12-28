وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي بجمهورية مصر العربية اليوم، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية الـ(77) التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.
وتحمل الطائرة السعودية الـ(77) على متنها سلالًا غذائية وحقائب إيوائية، تمهيدًا لنقلها إلى المتضررين من الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق داخل قطاع غزة.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الدعم السعودي المقدم عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة للشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة؛ للتخفيف من الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يعاني منها القطاع.
