نفَّذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي 38,315,884 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.
ومن خلال منصة أبشر أفراد بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 35,791,107، تضمَّنت إجراء 29,637,421 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال المحفظة الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق «أبشر»، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة أبشر أعمال إلى 2,524,777 عملية.
ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,535,187 عملية، منها 3,432,289 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 1,960,089 عملية، و532,784 عملية مُنفّذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.
وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة أبشر أفراد جرى إصدار 124,926 تقريراً في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و1,729 استفساراً عاماً عن البصمة، و215 طلباً لتوصيل الوثائق بالبريد.
يُذكر أن عدد الهويات الرقميّة الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة أبشر تجاوز أكثر من 28 مليوناً، يمكن لها بكل سهولة وموثوقية الاستفادة من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول لما يزيد على 500 جهة حكومية وخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحّد «نفاذ».
The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 38,315,884 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of November.
Through the Absher Individuals platform, the number of executed transactions reached 35,791,107, which included conducting 29,637,421 document viewing operations through the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the "Absher" application, while the number of transactions on the Absher Businesses platform reached 2,524,777 transactions.
The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,535,187 transactions, of which 3,432,289 transactions were in the General Traffic Department, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 1,960,089 transactions, and 532,784 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.
Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 124,926 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, 1,729 general inquiries about fingerprints, and 215 requests for document delivery by mail.
It is noteworthy that the number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform has exceeded 28 million, allowing users to easily and reliably benefit from the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and access to more than 500 government and private entities through the unified national access gateway "Nafath."