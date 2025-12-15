The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 38,315,884 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of November.

Through the Absher Individuals platform, the number of executed transactions reached 35,791,107, which included conducting 29,637,421 document viewing operations through the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the "Absher" application, while the number of transactions on the Absher Businesses platform reached 2,524,777 transactions.

The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,535,187 transactions, of which 3,432,289 transactions were in the General Traffic Department, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 1,960,089 transactions, and 532,784 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 124,926 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, 1,729 general inquiries about fingerprints, and 215 requests for document delivery by mail.

It is noteworthy that the number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform has exceeded 28 million, allowing users to easily and reliably benefit from the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and access to more than 500 government and private entities through the unified national access gateway "Nafath."