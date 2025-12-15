نفَّذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي 38,315,884 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.

ومن خلال منصة أبشر أفراد بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 35,791,107، تضمَّنت إجراء 29,637,421 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال المحفظة الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق «أبشر»، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة أبشر أعمال إلى 2,524,777 عملية.

ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,535,187 عملية، منها 3,432,289 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 1,960,089 عملية، و532,784 عملية مُنفّذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.

وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة أبشر أفراد جرى إصدار 124,926 تقريراً في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و1,729 استفساراً عاماً عن البصمة، و215 طلباً لتوصيل الوثائق بالبريد.

يُذكر أن عدد الهويات الرقميّة الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة أبشر تجاوز أكثر من 28 مليوناً، يمكن لها بكل سهولة وموثوقية الاستفادة من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول لما يزيد على 500 جهة حكومية وخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحّد «نفاذ».