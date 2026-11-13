In light of the accelerating investment activity in the real estate market in Saudi Arabia, and the noticeable growth in the sale and rental of real estate units, supported by the regulations and laws launched by the General Authority for Real Estate to enhance the sector's reliability and improve its efficiency, fraudulent practices have emerged that exploit this activity to achieve unlawful gains.

The methods of these practices vary, starting from impersonating the property owner or their representative, to exploiting the accounts of licensed real estate brokers to conclude fake rental contracts and seize the tenants' money. This reflects a significant evolution in the methods of fraudsters, who no longer rely solely on fake advertisements; some have resorted to using forged or expired documents and powers of attorney, while claiming to be the owner or legal agent of the property.

Fraudsters exploit the trust of those seeking housing and their desire to finalize contracts quickly by offering properties for sale or rent and collecting amounts of money in the form of deposits or advance payments, only for the victims to later discover that the person they dealt with has no legal status or legitimate right to act on the property, leading to financial losses and legal disputes that could have been avoided by verifying the identity of the parties and the validity of the documents before completing any real estate transaction.

Accounts... A New Gateway

One of the methods and tricks revealed by a case of real estate fraud involved exploiting the account of a licensed real estate broker on the "Ejar" platform. The fraudster managed to use the broker's data and access permissions to the platform, concluding a rental contract for an apartment and sending a message to the tenant to document the contract, before requesting the transfer of the payment to a bank account not linked to the approved payment channel.

According to what the General Authority for Real Estate announced regarding the incident, they initiated the case, and after confirming it, they suspended the account of the broker responsible on the "Ejar" platform, emphasizing that the real estate broker bears full responsibility for the real estate transactions that occur through their account, and that enabling others to access login data and accounts exposes them to accountability and penalties, which may include revoking their license.

This incident reflects the danger of neglecting login data for real estate platforms, as the broker's permissions can turn into a tool for executing fraudulent operations, even if the broker is not the direct beneficiary of the funds that were seized.

"Transfers" Outside Approved Channels

Regarding preventive measures, the General Authority for Real Estate emphasizes the necessity of transferring rental payments through the electronic payment channel provided by the "Ejar" platform, after documenting the electronic contract and verifying that the property ownership data matches the information and specifications stated in the contract.

They also warn against direct transfers to the bank accounts of individuals or entities of unknown status, as fraudsters may exploit the data of other individuals who allowed them to use it to receive financial transfers or register contracts in their names.

Protective measures include the necessity of inspecting the property before finalizing the contract, verifying the presence of the owner or the licensed real estate broker, and not relying solely on documentation messages or images of documents circulated via communication applications, while ensuring the validity of the authorization or power of attorney and that its data matches the property and the authorized person.

Concluding Fake Contracts

The incidents have revealed cases related to owners of real estate development companies, where the perpetrators concluded fake contracts to sell apartments under construction to dozens of victims for huge amounts of money exceeding millions of riyals, only to later find out that the projects were fictitious or not licensed by the competent authorities (such as the "Wafi" program for selling real estate units off-plan), which led to the intervention of the competent authorities and the referral of the involved parties to the Public Prosecution and criminal courts.

The Prosecution: A Crime Subject to Accountability

From a legal perspective, seizing the funds of others using lies, deception, or misleading practices falls under the crimes punishable by the Anti-Fraud and Breach of Trust Law, as Article One stipulates imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine of up to five million riyals, or one of these penalties, for anyone who seizes the property of others without right using any of the fraudulent methods.

Article Two also stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to three million riyals, or one of the two penalties, in cases of seizing property without right that was entrusted to the perpetrator by virtue of their work or as a trust or agency or lease, according to the elements of the crime.

Handing Over the Password

From a legal standpoint, the real estate broker cannot evade responsibility for the transactions that occur through their professional account on the grounds that another person used their data, as long as it is proven that they enabled this or neglected to maintain it. The real estate brokerage system allows for the imposition of a warning or the suspension of the license for up to a year or its revocation, in addition to a fine of up to 200,000 riyals, depending on the type of violation, with the possibility of doubling the fine in case of recurrence according to regulatory controls.

The administrative responsibility of the broker differs from the criminal responsibility of the fraudster; they may converge if the broker's involvement or contribution to the crime is proven, while the description of each incident is determined based on evidence and investigations.

Awareness is the First Line of Defense

With the expansion of electronic real estate transactions, verifying the identity of the owner and the broker is no longer a formal procedure but a necessity to protect funds and rights. The electronic contract alone should not justify transferring money to any account sent by someone via phone, and the existence of a real estate advertisement or a property deed image is not sufficient to prove the advertiser's right to act on the property.

Real Estate Authority: Verify through "Val"

The General Authority for Real Estate has called on all those wishing to complete rental operations for real estate units not to deal with unlicensed individuals who claim to be brokers or real estate offices or property owners to avoid falling into fraud operations and transferring financial amounts to unknown individuals.

The official spokesperson for the General Authority for Real Estate, Taysir Al-Mufrej, emphasized the necessity of verifying that the party marketing the real estate unit is from licensed brokers with a "Val" real estate license, whether an individual or an entity, and that the real estate unit has been issued a license for real estate advertising from the General Authority for Real Estate, then verifying the validity of the broker's data and the advertising license through the inquiry feature provided by the authority on the electronic services platform.

He also advised checking the logic of the rental price offered by visiting the rental index on "Ejar" to ensure that the offered price aligns with the price range and average prices for the real estate unit according to its specifications and location, and that the transfer of the financial payment is through the electronic payment channel provided by the electronic rental services network, after documenting the electronic contract; and to be cautious of direct financial transfers to bank accounts to limit the occurrence of manipulation cases.

Know the Scams of Fraudsters

The spokesperson for the General Authority for Real Estate revealed the most common methods of real estate fraud, including enticing with extremely low prices, as the fraudster offers a property at a price much lower than its actual market value (for example, offering an apartment worth 50,000 riyals for only 30,000) to quickly attract the victim.

Fraud can also occur through requesting advance amounts or deposits before viewing, as the fraudster asks the tenant to pay a "security" or "deposit" or booking fee before seeing the apartment in person, claiming that the property is busy or that there is another tenant, and the fraudster pressures the victim by claiming that someone else wants to rent or buy the property immediately to force them to transfer the money without thinking.

According to Al-Mufrej, another method of fraud is impersonating the property owner to obtain the deed, as the fraudster contacts the real owner claiming to be a tenant to obtain a copy or information about the deed, then takes this information and goes to a real estate broker claiming to be the owner to conclude a fake contract with another victim.

Another fraudulent method involves exploiting the trust of real estate brokers, as some fraud operations occur due to the broker's failure to exercise "due diligence" and verify the identity of the person and whether they are the actual owner of the deed before issuing the contract.