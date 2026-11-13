في ظل الحراك الاستثماري المتسارع الذي يشهده السوق العقاري في السعودية، والنمو الملحوظ في عمليات بيع وتأجير الوحدات العقارية، مدعوماً بالتشريعات والتنظيمات التي أطلقتها الهيئة العامة للعقار لتعزيز موثوقية القطاع ورفع كفاءته، برزت ممارسات احتيالية تستغل النشاط لتحقيق مكاسب غير مشروعة.
وتتنوع أساليب هذه الممارسات، بدءاً من انتحال صفة مالك العقار أو من ينوب عنه، وصولاً إلى استغلال حسابات الوسطاء العقاريين المرخّصين لإبرام عقود إيجار وهمية والاستيلاء على أموال المستأجرين. ويعكس ذلك تطوراً ملحوظاً في أساليب المحتالين الذين لم يعودوا يعتمدون على الإعلانات الوهمية فحسب، بل بات بعضهم يلجأ إلى استخدام وثائق ووكالات مزوّرة أو منتهية الصلاحية، مع ادعاء صفة المالك أو الوكيل الشرعي للعقار.
ويستغل المحتالون ثقة الباحثين عن السكن ورغبتهم في إتمام التعاقد بسرعة، من خلال عرض عقارات للبيع أو التأجير واستيفاء مبالغ مالية على شكل عربون أو دفعات مقدّمة، قبل أن يفاجأ الضحايا لاحقاً بأن الشخص الذي تعاملوا معه لا يملك أي صفة قانونية أو حق شرعي للتصرف في العقار، مما يؤدي إلى خسائر مالية ونزاعات قانونية كان بالإمكان تجنّبها عبر التحقق من هوية الأطراف وصحة المستندات قبل إتمام أي عملية عقارية.
الحسابات.. بوابة جديدة
من الأساليب والحيل التي كشفتها إحدى حالات الاحتيال العقاري، استغلال حساب وسيط عقاري مرخص في منصة «إيجار»، إذ تمكّن المحتال من استخدام بيانات الوسيط وصلاحيات دخوله إلى المنصة، وإبرام عقد تأجير شقة وإرسال رسالة للمستأجرة بغرض توثيق العقد، قبل أن يطلب تحويل الدفعة المالية إلى حساب مصرفي لا يرتبط بالقناة المعتمدة للدفع.
وبحسب ما أعلنته الهيئة العامة للعقار بشأن الواقعة، فقد باشرت الحالة، وبعد ثبوتها أوقفت حساب الوسيط المتسبّب في منصة «إيجار»، مؤكدة أن الوسيط العقاري يتحمّل كامل المسؤولية عن العمليات العقارية التي تتم عبر حسابه، وأن تمكين الغير من بيانات الدخول والحسابات يعرّضه للمساءلة والعقوبات، التي قد تصل إلى إلغاء الترخيص.
وتعكس الواقعة خطورة التفريط في بيانات الدخول إلى المنصات العقارية، إذ يمكن أن تتحوّل صلاحية الوسيط إلى أداة لتنفيذ عمليات احتيالية، حتى وإن لم يكن الوسيط هو المستفيد المباشر من الأموال التي جرى الاستيلاء عليها.
«التحويل» خارج القنوات المعتمدة
عن سبل الوقاية، تشدّد الهيئة العامة للعقار على ضرورة تحويل الدفعات الإيجارية عبر قناة الدفع الإلكترونية التي توفرها منصة «إيجار»، بعد توثيق العقد الإلكتروني، والتحقق من مطابقة بيانات ملكية العقار للمعلومات والمواصفات الواردة في العقد.
كما تحذر من التحويل المباشر إلى الحسابات البنكية للأفراد أو المنشآت مجهولة الصفة، إذ قد يستغل المحتالون بيانات أشخاص آخرين مكنوّهم من استخدامها لاستقبال الحوالات المالية أو تسجيل العقود بأسمائهم.
وتشمل إجراءات الحماية ضرورة معاينة العقار قبل إتمام التعاقد، والتحقق من وجود المالك أو الوسيط العقاري المرخص، وعدم الاكتفاء برسائل التوثيق أو صور المستندات المتداولة عبر تطبيقات التواصل، مع التأكد من صلاحية التفويض أو الوكالة ومطابقة بياناتها للعقار وصاحب الصلاحية.
إبرام عقود وهمية
كشفت الوقائع عن حالات تم رصدها تتعلق بمالكي شركات تطوير عقاري، حيث أقدم الجناة على إبرام عقود وهمية لبيع شقق تحت الإنشاء على عشرات الضحايا بمبالغ مالية ضخمة تجاوزت الملايين من الريالات، ليتضح لاحقاً أن المشاريع وهمية أو غير مرخصة من الجهات المختصة (مثل برنامج بيع الوحدات العقارية على الخارطة «وافي»)، مما أدى إلى تدخل الجهات المختصة وإحالة المتورطين إلى النيابة العامة والمحاكم الجزائية.
النيابة: جريمة موجبة للمساءلة
من الناحية النظامية، يندرج الاستيلاء على أموال الغير باستخدام الكذب أو الخداع أو الإيهام ضمن الجرائم التي يعاقب عليها نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة، إذ نصّت المادة الأولى على السجن مدة تصل إلى سبع سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى خمسة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، لكل من استولى على مال الغير دون وجه حق باستخدام أي من طرق الاحتيال.
كما نصّت المادة الثانية على عقوبة السجن مدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات، وغرامة تصل إلى ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى العقوبتين، في حالات الاستيلاء دون وجه حق على مال سُلّم إلى الجاني بحكم عمله أو على سبيل الأمانة أو الوكالة أو الإجارة، وفق ما تنطبق عليه أركان الجريمة.
تسليم كلمة المرور
في الجانب القانوني لا يستطيع الوسيط العقاري التملص من مسؤوليته عن العمليات التي تتم عبر حسابه المهني بحجة أن شخصاً آخر استخدم بياناته، متى ثبت أنه مكّنه منها أو أهمل في المحافظة عليها، فنظام الوساطة العقارية يجيز فرض الإنذار أو تعليق الترخيص مدة تصل إلى سنة أو إلغائه، إلى جانب غرامة تصل إلى 200 ألف ريال، بحسب نوع المخالفة، مع إمكان مضاعفة الغرامة عند التكرار وفق الضوابط النظامية.
وتختلف المسؤولية الإدارية للوسيط عن المسؤولية الجنائية للمحتال؛ فقد تجتمعان إذا ثبت تورط الوسيط أو مساهمته في الجريمة، بينما يتحدد وصف كل واقعة وفق الأدلة والتحقيقات.
الوعي خط الدفاع الأول
مع اتساع التعاملات العقارية الإلكترونية، لم يعد التحقق من هوية المالك والوسيط إجراءً شكلياً، بل ضرورة لحماية الأموال والحقوق. فالعقد الإلكتروني وحده لا ينبغي أن يكون مبرراً لتحويل الأموال إلى أي حساب يرسله شخص عبر الهاتف، كما أن وجود إعلان عقاري أو صورة صك لا يكفي لإثبات أحقية المعلن في التصرف بالعقار.
هيئة العقار: تحققوا عبر «فال»
دعت الهيئة العامة للعقار، عموم الراغبين في إتمام عمليات إيجار الوحدات العقارية، إلى عدم التعامل مع غير المرخصين الذين يدَّعون أنهم وسطاء أو مكاتب عقارية أو أصحاب عقارات لتجنب الوقوع في عمليات الاحتيال وتحويل المبالغ المالية لأفراد مجهولين.
وأكد المتحدث الرسمي للهيئة العامة للعقار تيسير المفرج؛ ضرورة التحقق ابتداءً من أن الطرف المسوّق للوحدة العقارية من الوسطاء المرخصين برخصة «فال» العقارية سواءً كان فرداً أو منشأة وأن الوحدة العقارية قد صدرت لها رخصة للإعلان العقاري صادرة من الهيئة العامة للعقار، ثم التحقق من صحة بيانات الوسيط ورخصة الإعلان من خلال خاصية الاستعلام التي وفرتها الهيئة في منصة الخدمات الإلكترونية.
والاسترشاد بمنطقية السعر المعروض للإيجار عبر زيارة المؤشر الإيجاري في «إيجار»؛ للتأكد من تماشي السعر المعروض مع النطاق السعري ومتوسط الأسعار للوحدة العقارية وفقاً لمواصفات الوحدة وموقعها، وأن يكون تحويل الدفعة المالية عبر قناة الدفع الإلكترونية التي توفرها الشبكة الإلكترونية لخدمات الإيجار، وذلك بعد توثيق العقد الإلكتروني؛ والحذر من التحويل المالي للحسابات البنكية بشكل مباشر للحد من الوقوع في حالات التلاعب.
تعرفوا على أساليب النصابين
المتحدث في الهيئة العامة للعقار كشف أشهر أساليب الاحتيال العقاري منها الإغراء بالأسعار المنخفضة للغاية، اذ يعرض المحتال عقاراً بسعر أقل بكثير من قيمته السوقية الفعلية (كأن يعرض شقة قيمتها 50 ألف ريال بمبلغ 30 ألفاً فقط) لجذب الضحية بسرعة.
كما تتم أيضاً عبر طلب مبالغ مقدّمة أو عربون قبل المعاينة إذ يطلب المحتال من المستأجر دفع «تأمين» أو «عربون» أو مقدم حجز قبل رؤية الشقة على أرض الواقع، وادعاء انشغال العقار أو وجود مستأجر آخر ويضغط المحتال على الضحية بزعم أن هناك شخصاً آخر يرغب في استئجار العقار أو شرائه فوراً لإجباره على تحويل المال دون تفكير.
ومن أساليب الاحتيال وفق المفرج انتحال صفة مالك العقار للحصول على الصك، إذ يتواصل المحتال مع المالك الحقيقي مدعياً أنه مستأجر للحصول على نسخة أو معلومات الصك، ثم يأخذ هذه المعلومات ويتوجه بها إلى وسيط عقاري مدعياً أنه المالك لإبرام عقد وهمي مع ضحية أخرى.
ومن الأساليب الاحتيالية استغلال ثقة الوسطاء العقاريين، إذ تقع بعض عمليات الاحتيال نتيجة عدم بذل الوسيط العقاري «العناية اللازمة» والتحقق من هوية الشخص وهل هو المالك الفعلي للصك أم لا قبل إصدار العقد.
In light of the accelerating investment activity in the real estate market in Saudi Arabia, and the noticeable growth in the sale and rental of real estate units, supported by the regulations and laws launched by the General Authority for Real Estate to enhance the sector's reliability and improve its efficiency, fraudulent practices have emerged that exploit this activity to achieve unlawful gains.
The methods of these practices vary, starting from impersonating the property owner or their representative, to exploiting the accounts of licensed real estate brokers to conclude fake rental contracts and seize the tenants' money. This reflects a significant evolution in the methods of fraudsters, who no longer rely solely on fake advertisements; some have resorted to using forged or expired documents and powers of attorney, while claiming to be the owner or legal agent of the property.
Fraudsters exploit the trust of those seeking housing and their desire to finalize contracts quickly by offering properties for sale or rent and collecting amounts of money in the form of deposits or advance payments, only for the victims to later discover that the person they dealt with has no legal status or legitimate right to act on the property, leading to financial losses and legal disputes that could have been avoided by verifying the identity of the parties and the validity of the documents before completing any real estate transaction.
Accounts... A New Gateway
One of the methods and tricks revealed by a case of real estate fraud involved exploiting the account of a licensed real estate broker on the "Ejar" platform. The fraudster managed to use the broker's data and access permissions to the platform, concluding a rental contract for an apartment and sending a message to the tenant to document the contract, before requesting the transfer of the payment to a bank account not linked to the approved payment channel.
According to what the General Authority for Real Estate announced regarding the incident, they initiated the case, and after confirming it, they suspended the account of the broker responsible on the "Ejar" platform, emphasizing that the real estate broker bears full responsibility for the real estate transactions that occur through their account, and that enabling others to access login data and accounts exposes them to accountability and penalties, which may include revoking their license.
This incident reflects the danger of neglecting login data for real estate platforms, as the broker's permissions can turn into a tool for executing fraudulent operations, even if the broker is not the direct beneficiary of the funds that were seized.
"Transfers" Outside Approved Channels
Regarding preventive measures, the General Authority for Real Estate emphasizes the necessity of transferring rental payments through the electronic payment channel provided by the "Ejar" platform, after documenting the electronic contract and verifying that the property ownership data matches the information and specifications stated in the contract.
They also warn against direct transfers to the bank accounts of individuals or entities of unknown status, as fraudsters may exploit the data of other individuals who allowed them to use it to receive financial transfers or register contracts in their names.
Protective measures include the necessity of inspecting the property before finalizing the contract, verifying the presence of the owner or the licensed real estate broker, and not relying solely on documentation messages or images of documents circulated via communication applications, while ensuring the validity of the authorization or power of attorney and that its data matches the property and the authorized person.
Concluding Fake Contracts
The incidents have revealed cases related to owners of real estate development companies, where the perpetrators concluded fake contracts to sell apartments under construction to dozens of victims for huge amounts of money exceeding millions of riyals, only to later find out that the projects were fictitious or not licensed by the competent authorities (such as the "Wafi" program for selling real estate units off-plan), which led to the intervention of the competent authorities and the referral of the involved parties to the Public Prosecution and criminal courts.
The Prosecution: A Crime Subject to Accountability
From a legal perspective, seizing the funds of others using lies, deception, or misleading practices falls under the crimes punishable by the Anti-Fraud and Breach of Trust Law, as Article One stipulates imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine of up to five million riyals, or one of these penalties, for anyone who seizes the property of others without right using any of the fraudulent methods.
Article Two also stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to three million riyals, or one of the two penalties, in cases of seizing property without right that was entrusted to the perpetrator by virtue of their work or as a trust or agency or lease, according to the elements of the crime.
Handing Over the Password
From a legal standpoint, the real estate broker cannot evade responsibility for the transactions that occur through their professional account on the grounds that another person used their data, as long as it is proven that they enabled this or neglected to maintain it. The real estate brokerage system allows for the imposition of a warning or the suspension of the license for up to a year or its revocation, in addition to a fine of up to 200,000 riyals, depending on the type of violation, with the possibility of doubling the fine in case of recurrence according to regulatory controls.
The administrative responsibility of the broker differs from the criminal responsibility of the fraudster; they may converge if the broker's involvement or contribution to the crime is proven, while the description of each incident is determined based on evidence and investigations.
Awareness is the First Line of Defense
With the expansion of electronic real estate transactions, verifying the identity of the owner and the broker is no longer a formal procedure but a necessity to protect funds and rights. The electronic contract alone should not justify transferring money to any account sent by someone via phone, and the existence of a real estate advertisement or a property deed image is not sufficient to prove the advertiser's right to act on the property.
Real Estate Authority: Verify through "Val"
The General Authority for Real Estate has called on all those wishing to complete rental operations for real estate units not to deal with unlicensed individuals who claim to be brokers or real estate offices or property owners to avoid falling into fraud operations and transferring financial amounts to unknown individuals.
The official spokesperson for the General Authority for Real Estate, Taysir Al-Mufrej, emphasized the necessity of verifying that the party marketing the real estate unit is from licensed brokers with a "Val" real estate license, whether an individual or an entity, and that the real estate unit has been issued a license for real estate advertising from the General Authority for Real Estate, then verifying the validity of the broker's data and the advertising license through the inquiry feature provided by the authority on the electronic services platform.
He also advised checking the logic of the rental price offered by visiting the rental index on "Ejar" to ensure that the offered price aligns with the price range and average prices for the real estate unit according to its specifications and location, and that the transfer of the financial payment is through the electronic payment channel provided by the electronic rental services network, after documenting the electronic contract; and to be cautious of direct financial transfers to bank accounts to limit the occurrence of manipulation cases.
Know the Scams of Fraudsters
The spokesperson for the General Authority for Real Estate revealed the most common methods of real estate fraud, including enticing with extremely low prices, as the fraudster offers a property at a price much lower than its actual market value (for example, offering an apartment worth 50,000 riyals for only 30,000) to quickly attract the victim.
Fraud can also occur through requesting advance amounts or deposits before viewing, as the fraudster asks the tenant to pay a "security" or "deposit" or booking fee before seeing the apartment in person, claiming that the property is busy or that there is another tenant, and the fraudster pressures the victim by claiming that someone else wants to rent or buy the property immediately to force them to transfer the money without thinking.
According to Al-Mufrej, another method of fraud is impersonating the property owner to obtain the deed, as the fraudster contacts the real owner claiming to be a tenant to obtain a copy or information about the deed, then takes this information and goes to a real estate broker claiming to be the owner to conclude a fake contract with another victim.
Another fraudulent method involves exploiting the trust of real estate brokers, as some fraud operations occur due to the broker's failure to exercise "due diligence" and verify the identity of the person and whether they are the actual owner of the deed before issuing the contract.