في ظل الحراك الاستثماري المتسارع الذي يشهده السوق العقاري في السعودية، والنمو الملحوظ في عمليات بيع وتأجير الوحدات العقارية، مدعوماً بالتشريعات والتنظيمات التي أطلقتها الهيئة العامة للعقار لتعزيز موثوقية القطاع ورفع كفاءته، برزت ممارسات احتيالية تستغل النشاط لتحقيق مكاسب غير مشروعة.

وتتنوع أساليب هذه الممارسات، بدءاً من انتحال صفة مالك العقار أو من ينوب عنه، وصولاً إلى استغلال حسابات الوسطاء العقاريين المرخّصين لإبرام عقود إيجار وهمية والاستيلاء على أموال المستأجرين. ويعكس ذلك تطوراً ملحوظاً في أساليب المحتالين الذين لم يعودوا يعتمدون على الإعلانات الوهمية فحسب، بل بات بعضهم يلجأ إلى استخدام وثائق ووكالات مزوّرة أو منتهية الصلاحية، مع ادعاء صفة المالك أو الوكيل الشرعي للعقار.

ويستغل المحتالون ثقة الباحثين عن السكن ورغبتهم في إتمام التعاقد بسرعة، من خلال عرض عقارات للبيع أو التأجير واستيفاء مبالغ مالية على شكل عربون أو دفعات مقدّمة، قبل أن يفاجأ الضحايا لاحقاً بأن الشخص الذي تعاملوا معه لا يملك أي صفة قانونية أو حق شرعي للتصرف في العقار، مما يؤدي إلى خسائر مالية ونزاعات قانونية كان بالإمكان تجنّبها عبر التحقق من هوية الأطراف وصحة المستندات قبل إتمام أي عملية عقارية.

الحسابات.. بوابة جديدة

من الأساليب والحيل التي كشفتها إحدى حالات الاحتيال العقاري، استغلال حساب وسيط عقاري مرخص في منصة «إيجار»، إذ تمكّن المحتال من استخدام بيانات الوسيط وصلاحيات دخوله إلى المنصة، وإبرام عقد تأجير شقة وإرسال رسالة للمستأجرة بغرض توثيق العقد، قبل أن يطلب تحويل الدفعة المالية إلى حساب مصرفي لا يرتبط بالقناة المعتمدة للدفع.

وبحسب ما أعلنته الهيئة العامة للعقار بشأن الواقعة، فقد باشرت الحالة، وبعد ثبوتها أوقفت حساب الوسيط المتسبّب في منصة «إيجار»، مؤكدة أن الوسيط العقاري يتحمّل كامل المسؤولية عن العمليات العقارية التي تتم عبر حسابه، وأن تمكين الغير من بيانات الدخول والحسابات يعرّضه للمساءلة والعقوبات، التي قد تصل إلى إلغاء الترخيص.

وتعكس الواقعة خطورة التفريط في بيانات الدخول إلى المنصات العقارية، إذ يمكن أن تتحوّل صلاحية الوسيط إلى أداة لتنفيذ عمليات احتيالية، حتى وإن لم يكن الوسيط هو المستفيد المباشر من الأموال التي جرى الاستيلاء عليها.

«التحويل» خارج القنوات المعتمدة

عن سبل الوقاية، تشدّد الهيئة العامة للعقار على ضرورة تحويل الدفعات الإيجارية عبر قناة الدفع الإلكترونية التي توفرها منصة «إيجار»، بعد توثيق العقد الإلكتروني، والتحقق من مطابقة بيانات ملكية العقار للمعلومات والمواصفات الواردة في العقد.

كما تحذر من التحويل المباشر إلى الحسابات البنكية للأفراد أو المنشآت مجهولة الصفة، إذ قد يستغل المحتالون بيانات أشخاص آخرين مكنوّهم من استخدامها لاستقبال الحوالات المالية أو تسجيل العقود بأسمائهم.

وتشمل إجراءات الحماية ضرورة معاينة العقار قبل إتمام التعاقد، والتحقق من وجود المالك أو الوسيط العقاري المرخص، وعدم الاكتفاء برسائل التوثيق أو صور المستندات المتداولة عبر تطبيقات التواصل، مع التأكد من صلاحية التفويض أو الوكالة ومطابقة بياناتها للعقار وصاحب الصلاحية.

إبرام عقود وهمية

كشفت الوقائع عن حالات تم رصدها تتعلق بمالكي شركات تطوير عقاري، حيث أقدم الجناة على إبرام عقود وهمية لبيع شقق تحت الإنشاء على عشرات الضحايا بمبالغ مالية ضخمة تجاوزت الملايين من الريالات، ليتضح لاحقاً أن المشاريع وهمية أو غير مرخصة من الجهات المختصة (مثل برنامج بيع الوحدات العقارية على الخارطة «وافي»)، مما أدى إلى تدخل الجهات المختصة وإحالة المتورطين إلى النيابة العامة والمحاكم الجزائية.

النيابة: جريمة موجبة للمساءلة

من الناحية النظامية، يندرج الاستيلاء على أموال الغير باستخدام الكذب أو الخداع أو الإيهام ضمن الجرائم التي يعاقب عليها نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة، إذ نصّت المادة الأولى على السجن مدة تصل إلى سبع سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى خمسة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، لكل من استولى على مال الغير دون وجه حق باستخدام أي من طرق الاحتيال.

كما نصّت المادة الثانية على عقوبة السجن مدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات، وغرامة تصل إلى ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى العقوبتين، في حالات الاستيلاء دون وجه حق على مال سُلّم إلى الجاني بحكم عمله أو على سبيل الأمانة أو الوكالة أو الإجارة، وفق ما تنطبق عليه أركان الجريمة.

تسليم كلمة المرور

في الجانب القانوني لا يستطيع الوسيط العقاري التملص من مسؤوليته عن العمليات التي تتم عبر حسابه المهني بحجة أن شخصاً آخر استخدم بياناته، متى ثبت أنه مكّنه منها أو أهمل في المحافظة عليها، فنظام الوساطة العقارية يجيز فرض الإنذار أو تعليق الترخيص مدة تصل إلى سنة أو إلغائه، إلى جانب غرامة تصل إلى 200 ألف ريال، بحسب نوع المخالفة، مع إمكان مضاعفة الغرامة عند التكرار وفق الضوابط النظامية.

وتختلف المسؤولية الإدارية للوسيط عن المسؤولية الجنائية للمحتال؛ فقد تجتمعان إذا ثبت تورط الوسيط أو مساهمته في الجريمة، بينما يتحدد وصف كل واقعة وفق الأدلة والتحقيقات.

الوعي خط الدفاع الأول

مع اتساع التعاملات العقارية الإلكترونية، لم يعد التحقق من هوية المالك والوسيط إجراءً شكلياً، بل ضرورة لحماية الأموال والحقوق. فالعقد الإلكتروني وحده لا ينبغي أن يكون مبرراً لتحويل الأموال إلى أي حساب يرسله شخص عبر الهاتف، كما أن وجود إعلان عقاري أو صورة صك لا يكفي لإثبات أحقية المعلن في التصرف بالعقار.

هيئة العقار: تحققوا عبر «فال»

دعت الهيئة العامة للعقار، عموم الراغبين في إتمام عمليات إيجار الوحدات العقارية، إلى عدم التعامل مع غير المرخصين الذين يدَّعون أنهم وسطاء أو مكاتب عقارية أو أصحاب عقارات لتجنب الوقوع في عمليات الاحتيال وتحويل المبالغ المالية لأفراد مجهولين.

وأكد المتحدث الرسمي للهيئة العامة للعقار تيسير المفرج؛ ضرورة التحقق ابتداءً من أن الطرف المسوّق للوحدة العقارية من الوسطاء المرخصين برخصة «فال» العقارية سواءً كان فرداً أو منشأة وأن الوحدة العقارية قد صدرت لها رخصة للإعلان العقاري صادرة من الهيئة العامة للعقار، ثم التحقق من صحة بيانات الوسيط ورخصة الإعلان من خلال خاصية الاستعلام التي وفرتها الهيئة في منصة الخدمات الإلكترونية.

والاسترشاد بمنطقية السعر المعروض للإيجار عبر زيارة المؤشر الإيجاري في «إيجار»؛ للتأكد من تماشي السعر المعروض مع النطاق السعري ومتوسط الأسعار للوحدة العقارية وفقاً لمواصفات الوحدة وموقعها، وأن يكون تحويل الدفعة المالية عبر قناة الدفع الإلكترونية التي توفرها الشبكة الإلكترونية لخدمات الإيجار، وذلك بعد توثيق العقد الإلكتروني؛ والحذر من التحويل المالي للحسابات البنكية بشكل مباشر للحد من الوقوع في حالات التلاعب.

تعرفوا على أساليب النصابين

المتحدث في الهيئة العامة للعقار كشف أشهر أساليب الاحتيال العقاري منها الإغراء بالأسعار المنخفضة للغاية، اذ يعرض المحتال عقاراً بسعر أقل بكثير من قيمته السوقية الفعلية (كأن يعرض شقة قيمتها 50 ألف ريال بمبلغ 30 ألفاً فقط) لجذب الضحية بسرعة.

كما تتم أيضاً عبر طلب مبالغ مقدّمة أو عربون قبل المعاينة إذ يطلب المحتال من المستأجر دفع «تأمين» أو «عربون» أو مقدم حجز قبل رؤية الشقة على أرض الواقع، وادعاء انشغال العقار أو وجود مستأجر آخر ويضغط المحتال على الضحية بزعم أن هناك شخصاً آخر يرغب في استئجار العقار أو شرائه فوراً لإجباره على تحويل المال دون تفكير.

ومن أساليب الاحتيال وفق المفرج انتحال صفة مالك العقار للحصول على الصك، إذ يتواصل المحتال مع المالك الحقيقي مدعياً أنه مستأجر للحصول على نسخة أو معلومات الصك، ثم يأخذ هذه المعلومات ويتوجه بها إلى وسيط عقاري مدعياً أنه المالك لإبرام عقد وهمي مع ضحية أخرى.

ومن الأساليب الاحتيالية استغلال ثقة الوسطاء العقاريين، إذ تقع بعض عمليات الاحتيال نتيجة عدم بذل الوسيط العقاري «العناية اللازمة» والتحقق من هوية الشخص وهل هو المالك الفعلي للصك أم لا قبل إصدار العقد.