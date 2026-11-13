تبدأ بعض تغيّرات الذاكرة بنسيان موعد أو صعوبة استرجاع اسم مألوف، وهي مواقف قد ترتبط بتشتت الانتباه والإجهاد وقلة النوم، لكنها تستحق اهتماماً أكبر عندما تتكرر بصورة تؤثر في أداء المهام اليومية والاستقلالية.

وتشير أبحاث طب الأعصاب إلى أن الذاكرة تتأثر بعوامل متعددة، منها التقدّم في العمر واضطرابات النوم وبعض الأدوية والحالات النفسية، فيما قد ترتبط التغيّرات المستمرة باضطرابات معرفية تحتاج إلى تقييم متخصص.

وتقدّر منظمة الصحة العالمية أن نحو 57 مليون شخص كانوا يعيشون مع الخرف عالمياً في عام 2021، مع تسجيل قرابة 10 ملايين حالة جديدة سنوياً، وهي أرقام تعكس اتساع العبء الصحي للاضطرابات المعرفية.

ويفرق المتخصصون بين النسيان العابر الذي لا يعطل الحياة اليومية، والتراجع الذي يصاحبه تكرار الأسئلة أو صعوبة إدارة الشؤون المعتادة أو الضياع في أماكن مألوفة.

ويؤكد الأطباء أهمية تقييم التغيّرات المتزايدة في الذاكرة، خصوصاً عند ملاحظتها من المحيطين بالشخص، إذ قد يكشف الفحص أسباباً قابلة للعلاج أو حالات تستدعي متابعة مبكرة.