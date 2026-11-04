كشفت دراسة صادرة عن هيئة تنظيم الإعلام أن 70% من المشاركين لا يتابعون المؤثرين للحصول على الأخبار والمعلومات، أو يتابعونهم بدرجات منخفضة، ما يعكس محدودية الاعتماد عليهم مصدراً إخبارياً، رغم انتشار منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأظهر تقرير «حالة الطلب على المحتوى.. ذائقة المجتمع السعودي الإعلامية»، أن 42% لا يتابعون المؤثرين للأخبار، و28% يتابعونهم بدرجة منخفضة، مقابل 21% بدرجة متوسطة، و9% بدرجة عالية.

التلفزيون 20.25%

في المقابل، تصدرت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مصادر متابعة الأخبار بنسبة 75.92%، تلاها التلفزيون بنسبة 20.25%، فيما سجلت الإذاعة 1.98%

وتكشف نتائج الدراسة، التي استندت إلى آراء 5,304 مشاركين، مفارقةً تتمثل في ارتفاع الاعتماد على منصات التواصل لمتابعة الأخبار، مقابل انخفاض متابعة المؤثرين للحصول عليها، بما يبرز الفرق بين المنصة التي تصل عبرها المعلومة والمصدر الذي يثق به الجمهور.