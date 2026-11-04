A study issued by the Media Regulation Authority revealed that 70% of participants do not follow influencers for news and information, or follow them to a low extent, reflecting the limited reliance on them as a news source, despite the prevalence of social media platforms.

The report "The State of Demand for Content... The Media Taste of Saudi Society" showed that 42% do not follow influencers for news, while 28% follow them to a low extent, compared to 21% to a moderate extent, and 9% to a high extent.

Television 20.25%

In contrast, social media networks topped the sources for following news at 75.92%, followed by television at 20.25%, while radio recorded 1.98%.

The results of the study, which relied on the opinions of 5,304 participants, reveal a paradox represented by the high reliance on social media platforms for following news, compared to the low following of influencers for it, highlighting the difference between the platform through which information is received and the source that the audience trusts.