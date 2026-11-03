The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Jeddah, in the Makkah region, rescued a citizen whose maritime vessel had malfunctioned at sea and provided assistance to him.

Adherence to Guidelines

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational boaters and sea-goers to adhere to maritime safety guidelines and instructions, ensure the safety of their vessels before sailing, wear life jackets, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions to request assistance in emergency situations.