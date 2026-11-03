أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة جدة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مواطنًا تعطلت واسطته البحرية في عرض البحر، وقدمت المساعدة له.
الالتزام بالإرشادات
وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين ومرتادي البحر الالتزام بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، وارتداء ستر النجاة، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Jeddah, in the Makkah region, rescued a citizen whose maritime vessel had malfunctioned at sea and provided assistance to him.
Adherence to Guidelines
The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational boaters and sea-goers to adhere to maritime safety guidelines and instructions, ensure the safety of their vessels before sailing, wear life jackets, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions to request assistance in emergency situations.