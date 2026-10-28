The Ministry of Education emphasized to schools in the primary and intermediate stages for boys and girls in the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia the implementation of central exams in 4 subjects: Arabic language, mathematics, science, and English language during the final exams of the first semester of the current academic year.



The ministry called on education administrations to set exam dates within the exam schedule prepared by the schools, ensuring that the exam dates are unified.



It is noted that the ministry clarified in the exam guide that the central exams are final and apply from the third grade of primary school to the third grade of intermediate school, targeting essential subjects through questions with specific specifications and controls in light of the curricula. These exams are prepared centrally by specialized committees in coordination with the National Center for Curricula, aiming to enhance the educational process by improving teachers' instructional and evaluative practices based on the results of the exams, covering all units, skills, and required academic knowledge in the entire curriculum for the study period, and improving the construction and formulation of questions presented to students, raising the level of academic achievement for students in the results of national and international studies, and diagnosing strengths and weaknesses in the curricula while comparing the current performance level of students with the required level to serve the improvement of targeted learning outcomes.



The Ministry of Education confirmed that the central exams apply to all students in public and private general education, with the exception of continuing education schools, adult education, and students with disabilities, while exempting schools that achieve a level of excellence in learning outcomes from participating in the central exams; this aims to empower the school and highlight the maturity of its experience.