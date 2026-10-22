Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Vice President of the State of Palestine, Hussein Sheikh.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region, where he expressed the full condemnation of the State of Palestine for any aggression targeting the security and stability of the Kingdom, and its support for all measures taken to maintain its security and the safety of its territories.

They also discussed the developments in the Palestinian territories and the efforts being made to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the realization of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.