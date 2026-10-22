تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، حيث أعرب عن إدانة دولة فلسطين الكاملة لأي عدوان يستهدف أمن المملكة واستقرارها، ووقوفها إلى جانبها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة أراضيها.
كما بحثا تطورات الأوضاع في الأرض الفلسطينية، والجهود المبذولة لضمان الحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما فيها تجسيد دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.