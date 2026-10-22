استقبل أمير منطقة الجوف، الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير فرع هيئة حقوق الإنسان بالمنطقة عبدالعزيز بن حمود الحميان.
وخلال الاستقبال، تسلّم الأمير فيصل بن نواف التقرير السنوي لهيئة حقوق الإنسان لعام 2025م، إلى جانب التقرير السنوي لأعمال فرع الهيئة بمنطقة الجوف للعام ذاته، واطّلع على أبرز ما تضمناه من برامج ومبادرات وجهود توعوية تسهم في نشر ثقافة حقوق الإنسان والتعريف بالجهود الوطنية المبذولة في هذا المجال.
ونوّه أمير منطقة الجوف بما تحظى به منظومة حقوق الإنسان من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الهيئة في تعزيز الوعي بالحقوق وحمايتها، ودعم المبادرات الهادفة إلى ترسيخ هذه الثقافة في المجتمع.
The Governor of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region, Abdulaziz bin Hamoud Al-Humayan.
During the reception, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf received the annual report of the Human Rights Commission for the year 2025, along with the annual report of the Commission's branch activities in Al-Jouf Region for the same year. He reviewed the key programs, initiatives, and awareness efforts included in the reports that contribute to spreading the culture of human rights and raising awareness about the national efforts made in this field.
The Governor of Al-Jouf Region emphasized the support and attention that the human rights system receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the role played by the Commission in enhancing awareness of rights and protecting them, as well as supporting initiatives aimed at establishing this culture in society.