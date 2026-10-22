استقبل أمير منطقة الجوف، الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير فرع هيئة حقوق الإنسان بالمنطقة عبدالعزيز بن حمود الحميان.

وخلال الاستقبال، تسلّم الأمير فيصل بن نواف التقرير السنوي لهيئة حقوق الإنسان لعام 2025م، إلى جانب التقرير السنوي لأعمال فرع الهيئة بمنطقة الجوف للعام ذاته، واطّلع على أبرز ما تضمناه من برامج ومبادرات وجهود توعوية تسهم في نشر ثقافة حقوق الإنسان والتعريف بالجهود الوطنية المبذولة في هذا المجال.

ونوّه أمير منطقة الجوف بما تحظى به منظومة حقوق الإنسان من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الهيئة في تعزيز الوعي بالحقوق وحمايتها، ودعم المبادرات الهادفة إلى ترسيخ هذه الثقافة في المجتمع.