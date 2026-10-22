The Governor of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region, Abdulaziz bin Hamoud Al-Humayan.

During the reception, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf received the annual report of the Human Rights Commission for the year 2025, along with the annual report of the Commission's branch activities in Al-Jouf Region for the same year. He reviewed the key programs, initiatives, and awareness efforts included in the reports that contribute to spreading the culture of human rights and raising awareness about the national efforts made in this field.

The Governor of Al-Jouf Region emphasized the support and attention that the human rights system receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the role played by the Commission in enhancing awareness of rights and protecting them, as well as supporting initiatives aimed at establishing this culture in society.