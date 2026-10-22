The Municipality of Hafr Al-Batin, in collaboration with the private sector, organized an awareness workshop on the occasion of "Pink October," at the municipality's headquarters, attended by the staff of the municipality; to enhance awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection and regular check-ups.

The workshop is part of the municipality's efforts to promote health culture in the workplace and activate community partnership with the health sector, contributing to the establishment of awareness about preventive practices and encouraging attention to health, in support of quality of life.