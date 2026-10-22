نظّمت أمانة محافظة حفر الباطن، بالتعاون مع القطاع الخاص، ورشة عمل توعويةً بمناسبة «أكتوبر الوردي»، وذلك في مقر الأمانة، بحضور منسوبي ومنسوبات الأمانة؛ لتعزيز الوعي بسرطان الثدي وأهمية الكشف المبكر والفحوص الدورية.

وتأتي الورشة ضمن جهود الأمانة لتعزيز الثقافة الصحية في بيئة العمل، وتفعيل الشراكة المجتمعية مع القطاع الصحي، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الوعي بالممارسات الوقائية وتشجيع الاهتمام بالصحة، دعماً لجودة الحياة.