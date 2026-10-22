The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chaired the 91st session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, under the leadership of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for Housing Supply and Real Estate Development, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Tawilah, with the participation of representatives from several Arab countries.

Al-Tawilah emphasized the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation and exchanging experiences and practices in the field of housing, which contributes to enabling the Arab citizen to obtain suitable housing and achieving family and social stability. He pointed out the Kingdom's commitment to supporting joint Arab action, developing housing initiatives, improving services, and optimizing resource use. The meeting discussed providing technical support to Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, and Syria in the areas of housing and reconstruction, improving the urban reality, and training personnel, in addition to reviewing the damages inflicted on the housing sector and urban infrastructure in several Arab countries. It also discussed experiences in social housing, addressing informal housing, rehabilitating cities affected by conflicts and natural disasters, enhancing urban resilience, applying Arab building codes, and following up on the implementation of the Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development.