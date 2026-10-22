ترأست المملكة العربية السعودية أعمال الدورة الـ91 للمكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإسكان والتعمير العرب، التي عقدت بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية، برئاسة وكيل وزارة البلديات والإسكان لتحفيز المعروض السكني والتطوير العقاري عبدالرحمن عبدالله الطويلة، وبمشاركة ممثلي عدد من الدول العربية.

وأكد الطويلة، أهمية تعزيز التعاون العربي وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب في مجال الإسكان، بما يسهم في تمكين المواطن العربي من الحصول على المسكن الملائم وتحقيق الاستقرار الأسري والاجتماعي، مشيراً إلى حرص المملكة على دعم العمل العربي المشترك وتطوير المبادرات الإسكانية وتحسين الخدمات والاستخدام الأمثل للموارد. وبحث الاجتماع تقديم الدعم الفني لفلسطين ولبنان والسودان واليمن وسوريا في مجالات الإسكان وإعادة الإعمار، وتحسين الواقع العمراني وتدريب الكوادر، إلى جانب استعراض الأضرار التي لحقت بقطاع الإسكان والبنية العمرانية في عدد من الدول العربية. كما ناقش تجارب الإسكان الاجتماعي ومعالجة السكن العشوائي، وإعادة تأهيل المدن المتضررة من النزاعات والكوارث الطبيعية، وتعزيز مرونة المدن، وتطبيق الكودات العربية للبناء، ومتابعة تنفيذ الإستراتيجية العربية للإسكان والتنمية الحضرية المستدامة.