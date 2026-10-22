The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Yousef, confirmed that the issuance of the royal decree approving the regulation of judicial affairs reflects the leadership's care for the judicial facility, enhances the guarantees of judicial work and its independence, and organizes its affairs in a way that contributes to job stability and raises the efficiency of the justice system.

Al-Yousef expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the issuance of the royal decree, asking God to protect the leadership and to maintain the Kingdom's security, dignity, and stability.