أكد النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد محمد اليوسف، أن صدور الأمر الملكي بالموافقة على لائحة شؤون القضاة الوظيفية يعكس عناية القيادة بالمرفق القضائي، ويعزز ضمانات العمل القضائي واستقلاله، وينظم شؤونه بما يسهم في الاستقرار الوظيفي ورفع كفاءة منظومة العدالة.

ورفع اليوسف الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي، سائلاً الله أن يحفظ القيادة ويديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها واستقرارها.