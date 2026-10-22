The Jeddah Municipality has shut down two illegal sites for the production and preparation of food materials in the neighborhoods of Al-Harazat and Al-Qaws in the east of the province. They confiscated 2.5 tons of food materials, closed the sites, and seized the equipment, as part of a joint monitoring campaign to enhance food safety and protect consumers.

The General Director for Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena at the Jeddah Municipality, Yasser Baksh, stated that the monitoring teams identified a site in the Al-Harazat neighborhood and another in the Al-Qaws neighborhood, revealing their non-compliance with the approved municipal and health regulations. This necessitated taking legal action and destroying 1.5 tons of materials at the first site and one ton at the second site.