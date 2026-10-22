ضبطت أمانة محافظة جدة موقعين غير نظاميين لإنتاج وتجهيز المواد الغذائية في حيي الحرازات والقوس شرق المحافظة، وأتلفت 2.5 طن من المواد الغذائية، وأغلقت الموقعين وتحفظت على المعدات، ضمن حملة رقابية مشتركة لتعزيز سلامة الغذاء وحماية المستهلكين.

وأوضح المدير العام لرصد ومعالجة الظواهر السلبية بأمانة جدة ياسر بخش، أن الفرق الرقابية رصدت موقعاً في حي الحرازات وآخر في حي القوس، وكشفت عن عدم التزامهما بالاشتراطات البلدية والصحية المعتمدة، ما استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية وإتلاف 1.5 طن من المواد في الموقع الأول، وطن في الموقع الثاني.