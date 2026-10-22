The third edition of the Non-Profit Sector Forum in Education and Training, organized by the Ministry of Education at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, concluded yesterday (Wednesday), under the patronage of Minister Youssef Al-Bunyan, with the slogan "Quality Maximizes Impact." The aim was to enhance the contribution of the non-profit sector, improve the quality of initiatives, measure their impact, and build sustainable partnerships that achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

Minister Al-Bunyan confirmed that the issuance of the General Education System with the approval of the Council of Ministers strengthens the regulatory framework for the participation of the non-profit sector in providing educational services, establishing educational institutions, and investing in facilities, thereby expanding its contribution to developing the system and improving its outcomes.

He explained that the ministry is working on developing the governance of the entities associated with it and enhancing developmental partnerships, pointing to the role of the Takaful Charity Foundation in supporting male and female students through programs that include providing 16 million meals annually. He indicated that the development of the education system includes enhancing the supervisory role of the ministry, empowering schools, establishing the National Center for Curricula and the National Institute, and delegating operational services to the Holding Education Development Companies, which raises performance efficiency and improves service quality.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Education for General Education, Dr. Saad Awad Al-Harbi, emphasized that the development of education is a shared responsibility that requires the integration of efforts from government, private, and non-profit sectors, pointing to four main enablers that include integration around the needs of the learner, integration of roles and implementation, data and services, and measuring impact and sustainability.

He stressed the importance of employing artificial intelligence and data to identify educational gaps and directing initiatives towards improving reading skills, empowering families, and developing early childhood services and services for people with disabilities, confirming that the success of partnerships is measured by the actual improvement in student learning and performance levels, not by the number of agreements and initiatives.

In the same context, the Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Dr. Saad Othman Al-Qasabi, affirmed that instilling a culture of quality in educational institutions requires proper planning, efficient implementation, measuring the impact of outcomes, and developing specifications that support innovation and continuous improvement.

He explained that the success of educational initiatives is measured by their sustainable knowledge and skill outcomes, not just by the number of participants and activities.

He pointed to the organization's collaboration with relevant authorities to develop educational specifications, curricula, volunteer work, and financial sustainability, indicating that the development works involve the participation of 53 technical teams, comprising more than 530 experts and specialists.

Flexibility for Institutions to Develop Models

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Ajfund" and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Open University, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, emphasized the importance of enhancing the developmental role of non-profit educational institutions and developing legislation that supports innovation and expands educational services, while granting institutions the necessary flexibility to develop their models and ensure the quality of outcomes and adherence to academic standards. He stressed the importance of international academic partnerships in developing curricula and enhancing quality, reviewing the experience of collaboration with the Open University in the UK, and confirming that the success of educational institutions is measured by their tangible impact on the lives of individuals and communities.