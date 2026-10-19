The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the efforts of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region in the areas of oversight and compliance, enhancing the efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries, as well as monitoring agricultural activities and markets and raising the level of adherence to regulations and laws.

This came during his reception in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace today of the Director General of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Riyadh Region, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mansour, where he listened to an explanation about the agricultural targets and the branch's efforts in supporting environmental development in the provinces and centers affiliated with the region.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also reviewed the initiatives aimed at maximizing the benefits from available agricultural resources and contributing to achieving sustainable development targets and enhancing environmental sustainability.

The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region emphasized the importance of continuing these efforts and enhancing integration among government entities to support the preservation of natural resources, improve the quality of life, and align with development targets in the region.