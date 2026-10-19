اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز،على جهود فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بالمنطقة في مجالات الرقابة والامتثال، وتعزيز كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، إلى جانب متابعة الأنشطة والأسواق الزراعية ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح.
جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بقصر الحكم، اليوم، مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور علي بن محمد المنصور، حيث استمع إلى شرح حول المستهدفات الزراعية وجهود الفرع في دعم التنمية البيئية بالمحافظات والمراكز التابعة للمنطقة.
كما اطّلع الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن على المبادرات الرامية إلى تعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانات الزراعية المتاحة، والإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية.
وأكد نائب أمير منطقة الرياض أهمية مواصلة هذه الجهود، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية بما يدعم حفظ الموارد الطبيعية، ويرفع جودة الحياة، ويواكب مستهدفات التنمية في المنطقة.
The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the efforts of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region in the areas of oversight and compliance, enhancing the efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries, as well as monitoring agricultural activities and markets and raising the level of adherence to regulations and laws.
This came during his reception in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace today of the Director General of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Riyadh Region, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mansour, where he listened to an explanation about the agricultural targets and the branch's efforts in supporting environmental development in the provinces and centers affiliated with the region.
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also reviewed the initiatives aimed at maximizing the benefits from available agricultural resources and contributing to achieving sustainable development targets and enhancing environmental sustainability.
The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region emphasized the importance of continuing these efforts and enhancing integration among government entities to support the preservation of natural resources, improve the quality of life, and align with development targets in the region.