اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز،على جهود فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بالمنطقة في مجالات الرقابة والامتثال، وتعزيز كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، إلى جانب متابعة الأنشطة والأسواق الزراعية ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بقصر الحكم، اليوم، مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور علي بن محمد المنصور، حيث استمع إلى شرح حول المستهدفات الزراعية وجهود الفرع في دعم التنمية البيئية بالمحافظات والمراكز التابعة للمنطقة.

كما اطّلع الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن على المبادرات الرامية إلى تعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانات الزراعية المتاحة، والإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية.

وأكد نائب أمير منطقة الرياض أهمية مواصلة هذه الجهود، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية بما يدعم حفظ الموارد الطبيعية، ويرفع جودة الحياة، ويواكب مستهدفات التنمية في المنطقة.