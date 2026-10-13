The General Directorate of Passports continued to enforce regulations against violators, issuing more than 20,000 administrative decisions during the month of Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, which included violations of residency, labor, and border security laws.

The passports authority clarified that its administrative committees in various passport departments across the regions issued 20,954 decisions against citizens and residents who were found to have violated the regulations, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to financial fines and deportation, in accordance with the applicable laws and instructions.

The directorate emphasized the importance of everyone adhering to the regulations, warning business owners and individuals against transporting, employing, or sheltering violators of residency, labor, and border security laws, or concealing them in any form.

It also stressed that providing any type of assistance to violators, including offering job opportunities, housing, or transportation, constitutes a violation that warrants legal accountability, calling for cooperation with the relevant authorities and reporting any violations that contribute to the disruption of the established regulations.