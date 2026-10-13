واصلت المديرية العامة للجوازات تطبيق الأنظمة بحق المخالفين، بإصدار أكثر من 20 ألف قرار إداري خلال شهر ربيع الآخر 1448هـ، شملت مخالفات لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود.

وأوضحت الجوازات أن اللجان الإدارية التابعة لها في مختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق أصدرت 20,954 قرارًا بحق مواطنين ومقيمين ثبتت مخالفتهم للأنظمة، فيما تنوعت العقوبات بين السجن والغرامات المالية والترحيل وفقًا لما تقضي به الأنظمة والتعليمات المعمول بها.

وأكدت المديرية أهمية التزام الجميع بالأنظمة، محذرة أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد من نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، أو التستر عليهم بأي صورة كانت.

كما شددت على أن تقديم أي نوع من المساعدة للمخالفين، بما في ذلك توفير فرص العمل أو السكن أو وسائل النقل، يُعد مخالفة تستوجب المساءلة النظامية، داعية إلى التعاون مع الجهات المختصة والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات تسهم في الإخلال بالأنظمة المعتمدة.