نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز افتتح ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أمس (الأربعاء) أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.
ولدى وصوله مقر المجلس كان في استقباله أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، و رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ.
وألقى ولي العهد نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الخطاب الملكي السنوي، وفيما يلي نصه:
لن نحيد عن نهج التوحيد والعدل
نيابة عن سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله-، نفتتح بعون الله أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، سائلين الله تعالى أن يكتب لنا التوفيق.
إن دولتنا المباركة تكمل في يوم التأسيس القادم (300) عام منذ نشأتها، وهي قائمة في كل مراحلها على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم، متمسكة بالتوحيد والعدل، وهو نهج لن نحيد عنه محافظين على إرثها وقيمها الأصيلة، التي تزداد مع الأيام تجذرًا وقوة، وهو ما جعل المواطن يزداد تمسكًا بعقيدته الخالصة وهويته الوطنية الراسخة.
ولقد شرف الله دولتنا بخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وعمارتها ورعاية قاصديها، ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا لالتزامنا المتوارث في هذا الشأن، واعتزازًا بهذا الشرف العظيم الذي خصنا الله به.
المواطنون والمواطنات أصل كل نجاح
10 سنوات حافلة من رؤية 2030، حققت فيها مؤشرات الأداء لبرامج وإستراتيجيات الرؤية (93 %) من مستهدفاتها، بفضل الله ثم أداء وكفاءة المواطنين والمواطنات الذين كانوا أصل كل نجاح.
وسجلت الصادرات غير النفطية نموًا بنسبة (155%) مقارنة بعام 2016م، في انعكاس لتنامي حضور منتجات هذا القطاع، وارتفعت مساهمة القطاع الخاص في الاقتصاد إلى (51%)، وأثبتت منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية قدرتها على التعامل مع المتغيرات في سلاسل الإمداد، والمحافظة على انسيابية حركة السلع والخدمات.
لقد باشر صندوق الاستثمارات العامة إستراتيجيته للخمس سنوات المقبلة، مُركِّزًا على بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرات تنافسية عالية، بشراكة محورية مع القطاع الخاص، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي لتحقيق التحول الاقتصادي، والوصول إلى عوائد مالية مستدامة في الوقت نفسه، مع إسهام صندوق التنمية الوطني في تنمية العديد من القطاعات، مدعومًا بتمويل سنوي يضمن تحقيق مستهدفاتها.
إن المملكة تتقدم عالميًا في الكثير من المؤشرات؛ منها المرتبة الأولى في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية، ومؤشر تنمية الاتصالات والتقنية ومؤشر الأمن السيبراني، والمرتبة الثانية في مؤشر نضج الحكومات الرقمية، كما دخلت قائمة الدول العشر الأكبر جاذبية للاستثمار التعديني.
لقد أسمينا عام 2026م بعام «الذكاء الاصطناعي» تأكيدًا لحرصنا على أن تكون المملكة رائدةً عالميًا، في تطوير التطبيقات وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي، واستثمارها لزيادة الإنتاجية وتحسين جودة الخدمات وتدريب الكفاءات السعودية.
التخطيط طويل المدى لا يعني السكون
جاءت الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة حاليًا، برهانًا على أن التخطيط الطويل المدى لا يعني الثبات والسكون، بل القدرة على التكيف مع المتغيرات.
وفي ظل ما يشهده العالم من تحولات متوالية، تتجلى أهمية الإصلاحات التي عززت تنوع الاقتصاد، وأسهمت في زيادة قدرة المملكة على التعامل مع الأزمات، والنجاح في تحويل التهديدات إلى فرص تعزيز مكانة المملكة، ومواصلة أولوياتها التنموية بكفاءة واستدامة.
ولعل الظروف الحالية دليل على مرونة الاقتصاد الوطني ونضج قدرات منشآته وقوة إمكانيات مؤسسات الدولة واستدامته المالية.
إن جوهر سياسات المملكة الاقتصادية هو تنمية القدرات والإمكانات الوطنية، وتمكين القطاعات الواعدة واستقطاب الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية، وتوجيه الموارد نحو المجالات الأعلى أثرًا اقتصاديًا واجتماعيًا، بما يحفظ قدرته على تمويل أولويات التنمية، ويضمن استدامة المكتسبات للأجيال القادمة.
التعليم والصحة لهما الاولوية في الميزانية
إن الهدف الأساس لكل ما تقوم به الدولة، هو رفعة الوطن وازدهاره وتحسين جودة الحياة فيه، ويتصدر قطاعا التعليم والصحة اهتمامنا المستمر، ولهما الأولوية في ميزانية الدولة، وجاء قرار نظام التعليم العام ليحقق طموحات ترفع جودة التعليم إلى مرتبة متقدمة عالميًا، ويقطع التحول الصحي أشواطًا متسارعة، لتكون الخدمة الصحية في أعلى درجاتها ومتوفرة بتغطية شاملة للمواطنين.
ومع النجاح في خفض نسب البطالة؛ نعمل على الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، بما يسهم في تعظيم فرص دخول المواطنين إلى سوق العمل، ويتيح لهم المنافسة والتميز في جميع المجالات، ليكونوا القوة المحركة للتنمية.
مستمرون على معالجة تحديات القطاع العقاري
لقد أثمرت إجراءات إصلاح القطاع العقاري، توفير خيارات متعددة للمواطنين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق العقارية ورفع نسبة تملك المساكن، ونحن مستمرون في العمل على معالجة التحديات التي يواجهها هذا القطاع، وماضون في اتخاذ الخطوات، التي تحقق المنفعة للمواطنين في كل جوانب حياتهم، بما لا يؤثر على التنمية ومقدرات الأجيال القادمة ويكفل الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي للدولة.
ردع التهديدات أيًا كانت مصادرها
تملك بلادكم قدرات بشرية وعسكرية عالية الكفاءة، قادرة -بحول الله تعالى- على التصدي وردع التهديدات بشكل كامل أيًا كانت مصادرها.
إن الاعتداءات التي استهدفت جميع دول مجلس التعاون، تؤكد على أن الأمن والاستقرار الخليجي كٌل لا يتجزأ، ونعمل مع إخوتنا على صون الأمن الخليجي، والسعي إلى التعاون الإستراتيجي والتكامل الاقتصادي، والاستمرار في تنفيذ رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، لتعزيز العمل المشترك بما يحقق أهداف المجلس ويلبي تطلعات مواطنيه.
حلف مكة الدفاعي يعزز استقرار المنطقة
وفي سياق إسهاماتنا في تعزيز استقرار المنطقة، وتجنيبها تبعات التوتر والصراعات وتنسيق الجهود؛ تم إنشاء «حلف مكة الدفاعي»، بين المملكة والجمهورية التركية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، انطلاقًا من جهودنا المشتركة للقيام بدورنا في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وفي هذا الشأن نقدر وقوف الدول الشقيقة والصديقة إلى جانب المملكة، وإسهاماتها في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار.
المملكة صمام أمن الطاقة العالمي
اليوم يتعرض العالم إلى أزمة طاقة مفتوحة الاحتمالات، كانت المملكة فيها صمامًا لأمن الطاقة العالمي، بقدرتها على توفير الإمدادات النفطية للأسواق الدولية رغم التصعيد، كما بادرت إلى إنشاء «التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات»، لتعزيز الأمن البحري وحماية المصالح المشتركة في الممرات البحرية الدولية، ورفض استغلالها أداة ضغط سياسي أو اقتصادي، وتبذل كل الجهود مع الشركاء للعمل على تعزيز التعاون الدولي لحفظ الأمن، وخفض التصعيد ونزع فتيل التوترات لتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي مع التأكيد على ضرورة إسراع المجتمع الدولي للقيام بمسؤولياته، لضمان التدفق الآمن للسلع الأساسية والمساعدات الإنسانية.
ادانة الاعتداءات الوحشية لسلطة الاحتلال
ندين بكل قوة استمرار الاعتداءات الوحشية لسلطة الاحتلال على إخوتنا في فلسطين في قطاع غزة، وانتهاكاتها المتعددة للمسجد الأقصى، وندعو المجتمع الدولي ومجلس السلام على وجه الخصوص، لممارسة دوره المأمول للوصول إلى حل سياسي دائم.
إن التزام المملكة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني موقف راسخ، وجهد مستمر لن يتوقف إلى أن يحصل الشعب الفلسطيني على حقوقه المشروعة، بما في ذلك إقامة دولته المستقلة وفقًا للمرجعيات الدولية.
دعم كامل لشرعية الحكومة اليمنية
في اليمن الشقيق تؤكد المملكة دعمها الشامل، من خلال تحالف دعم الشرعية للحكومة اليمنية، لبسط سلطتها على كامل البلاد واستعادة الاستقرار، والتصدي لاعتداءات المليشيات الحوثية الإرهابية، التي اختارت الفوضى والخراب، وتهديد الشعب اليمني والمنطقة مسلكًا لها.
كما تؤكد المملكة موقفها الثابت والداعم لوحدة السودان واستقراره والمحافظة على مؤسساته الشرعية، وتجنيب شعبه مآسي الحرب والدمار.
نفخر بأبطالنا البواسل.. ولا تهاون في حفظ أمننا
نؤكد أننا نبذل كل جهد ممكن لخفض التصعيد ودعم الحلول الدبلوماسية من دون أدنى تهاون في حفظ أمننا، ولن نتردد بالرد الحازم على أي تهديد أو اعتداء يستهدف المساس به.
وفي الختام نفخر بأبطالنا البواسل لتصديهم لجميع أشكال التهديدات، ويقظتهم واستعدادهم المستمر ليبقى الأمن مظلة لبلادنا، والاستقرار درعًا لها والازدهار نهجها.
On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz inaugurated yesterday (Wednesday) the works of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.
Upon his arrival at the council's headquarters, he was received by the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, and the Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh.
The Crown Prince delivered the annual royal speech on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and here is its text:
We will not deviate from the path of unification and justice
On behalf of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - we inaugurate, with God's help, the works of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, asking God Almighty to grant us success.
Our blessed state will complete (300) years since its establishment on the upcoming Foundation Day, and it has been based at every stage on the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him, holding firmly to unification and justice, a path we will not deviate from, preserving its legacy and original values, which grow deeper and stronger with each passing day, making citizens increasingly attached to their pure faith and solid national identity.
God has honored our state by serving the Two Holy Mosques, developing them, and caring for their visitors, continuing our inherited commitment in this regard, and taking pride in this great honor that God has bestowed upon us.
Citizens are the foundation of all success
Ten years full of achievements under Vision 2030 have seen performance indicators for the vision's programs and strategies achieve (93%) of their targets, thanks to God and then to the performance and efficiency of citizens who have been the foundation of all success.
Non-oil exports recorded a growth of (155%) compared to 2016, reflecting the growing presence of products from this sector, and the contribution of the private sector to the economy has risen to (51%). The transport and logistics system has proven its ability to deal with changes in supply chains, maintaining the smooth flow of goods and services.
The Public Investment Fund has launched its strategy for the next five years, focusing on building local economic systems with high competitive capabilities, in a pivotal partnership with the private sector, and enhancing local content to achieve economic transformation while ensuring sustainable financial returns, with the National Development Fund contributing to the development of many sectors, supported by annual financing that ensures the achievement of its targets.
The Kingdom is advancing globally in many indicators; it ranks first in the Digital Readiness Index, the Communications and Technology Development Index, and the Cybersecurity Index, and second in the Digital Government Maturity Index. It has also entered the list of the ten most attractive countries for mining investment.
We have named the year 2026 as the "Year of Artificial Intelligence" to affirm our commitment to making the Kingdom a global leader in developing applications and solutions for artificial intelligence, investing in it to increase productivity, improve service quality, and train Saudi talents.
Long-term planning does not mean stagnation
The current events in the region serve as proof that long-term planning does not mean stability and stagnation, but rather the ability to adapt to changes.
In light of the ongoing transformations in the world, the importance of reforms that have enhanced economic diversification becomes evident, contributing to the Kingdom's increased ability to deal with crises, successfully turning threats into opportunities to enhance the Kingdom's position and continue its developmental priorities with efficiency and sustainability.
The current circumstances may be evidence of the resilience of the national economy, the maturity of its institutions, and the strength of the state's financial sustainability.
The essence of the Kingdom's economic policies is to develop national capabilities and potentials, empower promising sectors, attract local and international investments, and direct resources towards areas with the highest economic and social impact, ensuring its ability to finance developmental priorities and guaranteeing the sustainability of gains for future generations.
Education and health are prioritized in the budget
The fundamental goal of everything the state does is the elevation and prosperity of the nation and improving the quality of life within it. The sectors of education and health are at the forefront of our continuous concern and have priority in the state budget. The decision on the public education system aims to achieve aspirations that elevate the quality of education to a globally advanced level, while the health transformation is making rapid strides to ensure that health services are at their highest level and available with comprehensive coverage for citizens.
With the success in reducing unemployment rates, we are working to invest in human capital, which contributes to maximizing opportunities for citizens to enter the labor market, enabling them to compete and excel in all fields, making them the driving force for development.
We continue to address challenges in the real estate sector
Reforms in the real estate sector have resulted in providing multiple options for citizens, enhancing the efficiency of the real estate market, and increasing the home ownership rate. We are continuing to work on addressing the challenges facing this sector and are moving forward in taking steps that benefit citizens in all aspects of their lives, without affecting development and the capabilities of future generations, ensuring the financial and economic stability of the state.
Deterring threats regardless of their sources
Your country possesses highly efficient human and military capabilities, capable - with God's will - of fully confronting and deterring threats regardless of their sources.
The attacks targeting all Gulf Cooperation Council countries confirm that Gulf security and stability are an indivisible whole, and we are working with our brothers to safeguard Gulf security, striving for strategic cooperation and economic integration, and continuing to implement the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enhance joint action in a way that achieves the council's goals and meets the aspirations of its citizens.
The Defense Pact of Mecca enhances regional stability
In the context of our contributions to enhancing regional stability and shielding it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, the "Defense Pact of Mecca" was established between the Kingdom, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stemming from our joint efforts to play our role in enhancing security and stability in the region. In this regard, we appreciate the support of brotherly and friendly countries alongside the Kingdom and their contributions to enhancing security and stability.
The Kingdom is a global energy security valve
Today, the world is facing an open-ended energy crisis, in which the Kingdom has been a valve for global energy security, capable of providing oil supplies to international markets despite the escalation. It has also taken the initiative to establish the "Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition" to enhance maritime security and protect shared interests in international maritime corridors, rejecting their exploitation as a tool for political or economic pressure, and making every effort with partners to enhance international cooperation to maintain security, reduce escalation, and defuse tensions to achieve regional and international stability, while emphasizing the need for the international community to expedite its responsibilities to ensure the safe flow of essential goods and humanitarian aid.
Condemnation of the brutal attacks by the occupying authority
We strongly condemn the continued brutal attacks by the occupying authority against our brothers in Palestine in the Gaza Strip and its multiple violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque. We call on the international community, particularly the Peace Council, to play its expected role in reaching a lasting political solution.
The Kingdom's commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people is a firm position and a continuous effort that will not cease until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state in accordance with international references.
Full support for the legitimacy of the Yemeni government
In brotherly Yemen, the Kingdom reaffirms its comprehensive support through the Coalition to Support Legitimacy for the Yemeni government to extend its authority over the entire country, restore stability, and confront the attacks of the terrorist Houthi militias, which have chosen chaos and destruction, threatening the Yemeni people and the region.
The Kingdom also reaffirms its steadfast position supporting the unity and stability of Sudan and preserving its legitimate institutions, shielding its people from the tragedies of war and destruction.
We take pride in our brave heroes... and there will be no leniency in preserving our security
We affirm that we are making every possible effort to reduce escalation and support diplomatic solutions without the slightest leniency in preserving our security, and we will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack targeting it.
In conclusion, we take pride in our brave heroes for their confrontation of all forms of threats, their vigilance, and their continuous readiness to keep security as a shield for our country, stability as its armor, and prosperity as its path.