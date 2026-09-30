نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز افتتح ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أمس (الأربعاء) أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.


ولدى وصوله مقر المجلس كان في استقباله أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، و رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ.


وألقى ولي العهد نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الخطاب الملكي السنوي، وفيما يلي نصه:


لن نحيد عن نهج التوحيد والعدل


نيابة عن سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله-، نفتتح بعون الله أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، سائلين الله تعالى أن يكتب لنا التوفيق.


إن دولتنا المباركة تكمل في يوم التأسيس القادم (300) عام منذ نشأتها، وهي قائمة في كل مراحلها على كتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم، متمسكة بالتوحيد والعدل، وهو نهج لن نحيد عنه محافظين على إرثها وقيمها الأصيلة، التي تزداد مع الأيام تجذرًا وقوة، وهو ما جعل المواطن يزداد تمسكًا بعقيدته الخالصة وهويته الوطنية الراسخة.


ولقد شرف الله دولتنا بخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وعمارتها ورعاية قاصديها، ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا لالتزامنا المتوارث في هذا الشأن، واعتزازًا بهذا الشرف العظيم الذي خصنا الله به.


المواطنون والمواطنات أصل كل نجاح


10 سنوات حافلة من رؤية 2030، حققت فيها مؤشرات الأداء لبرامج وإستراتيجيات الرؤية (93 %) من مستهدفاتها، بفضل الله ثم أداء وكفاءة المواطنين والمواطنات الذين كانوا أصل كل نجاح.


وسجلت الصادرات غير النفطية نموًا بنسبة (155%) مقارنة بعام 2016م، في انعكاس لتنامي حضور منتجات هذا القطاع، وارتفعت مساهمة القطاع الخاص في الاقتصاد إلى (51%)، وأثبتت منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية قدرتها على التعامل مع المتغيرات في سلاسل الإمداد، والمحافظة على انسيابية حركة السلع والخدمات.


لقد باشر صندوق الاستثمارات العامة إستراتيجيته للخمس سنوات المقبلة، مُركِّزًا على بناء منظومات اقتصادية محلية بقدرات تنافسية عالية، بشراكة محورية مع القطاع الخاص، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي لتحقيق التحول الاقتصادي، والوصول إلى عوائد مالية مستدامة في الوقت نفسه، مع إسهام صندوق التنمية الوطني في تنمية العديد من القطاعات، مدعومًا بتمويل سنوي يضمن تحقيق مستهدفاتها.


إن المملكة تتقدم عالميًا في الكثير من المؤشرات؛ منها المرتبة الأولى في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية، ومؤشر تنمية الاتصالات والتقنية ومؤشر الأمن السيبراني، والمرتبة الثانية في مؤشر نضج الحكومات الرقمية، كما دخلت قائمة الدول العشر الأكبر جاذبية للاستثمار التعديني.


لقد أسمينا عام 2026م بعام «الذكاء الاصطناعي» تأكيدًا لحرصنا على أن تكون المملكة رائدةً عالميًا، في تطوير التطبيقات وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي، واستثمارها لزيادة الإنتاجية وتحسين جودة الخدمات وتدريب الكفاءات السعودية.


التخطيط طويل المدى لا يعني السكون


جاءت الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة حاليًا، برهانًا على أن التخطيط الطويل المدى لا يعني الثبات والسكون، بل القدرة على التكيف مع المتغيرات.


وفي ظل ما يشهده العالم من تحولات متوالية، تتجلى أهمية الإصلاحات التي عززت تنوع الاقتصاد، وأسهمت في زيادة قدرة المملكة على التعامل مع الأزمات، والنجاح في تحويل التهديدات إلى فرص تعزيز مكانة المملكة، ومواصلة أولوياتها التنموية بكفاءة واستدامة.


ولعل الظروف الحالية دليل على مرونة الاقتصاد الوطني ونضج قدرات منشآته وقوة إمكانيات مؤسسات الدولة واستدامته المالية.


إن جوهر سياسات المملكة الاقتصادية هو تنمية القدرات والإمكانات الوطنية، وتمكين القطاعات الواعدة واستقطاب الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية، وتوجيه الموارد نحو المجالات الأعلى أثرًا اقتصاديًا واجتماعيًا، بما يحفظ قدرته على تمويل أولويات التنمية، ويضمن استدامة المكتسبات للأجيال القادمة.


التعليم والصحة لهما الاولوية في الميزانية


إن الهدف الأساس لكل ما تقوم به الدولة، هو رفعة الوطن وازدهاره وتحسين جودة الحياة فيه، ويتصدر قطاعا التعليم والصحة اهتمامنا المستمر، ولهما الأولوية في ميزانية الدولة، وجاء قرار نظام التعليم العام ليحقق طموحات ترفع جودة التعليم إلى مرتبة متقدمة عالميًا، ويقطع التحول الصحي أشواطًا متسارعة، لتكون الخدمة الصحية في أعلى درجاتها ومتوفرة بتغطية شاملة للمواطنين.


ومع النجاح في خفض نسب البطالة؛ نعمل على الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، بما يسهم في تعظيم فرص دخول المواطنين إلى سوق العمل، ويتيح لهم المنافسة والتميز في جميع المجالات، ليكونوا القوة المحركة للتنمية.


مستمرون على معالجة تحديات القطاع العقاري


لقد أثمرت إجراءات إصلاح القطاع العقاري، توفير خيارات متعددة للمواطنين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق العقارية ورفع نسبة تملك المساكن، ونحن مستمرون في العمل على معالجة التحديات التي يواجهها هذا القطاع، وماضون في اتخاذ الخطوات، التي تحقق المنفعة للمواطنين في كل جوانب حياتهم، بما لا يؤثر على التنمية ومقدرات الأجيال القادمة ويكفل الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي للدولة.


ردع التهديدات أيًا كانت مصادرها


تملك بلادكم قدرات بشرية وعسكرية عالية الكفاءة، قادرة -بحول الله تعالى- على التصدي وردع التهديدات بشكل كامل أيًا كانت مصادرها.


إن الاعتداءات التي استهدفت جميع دول مجلس التعاون، تؤكد على أن الأمن والاستقرار الخليجي كٌل لا يتجزأ، ونعمل مع إخوتنا على صون الأمن الخليجي، والسعي إلى التعاون الإستراتيجي والتكامل الاقتصادي، والاستمرار في تنفيذ رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، لتعزيز العمل المشترك بما يحقق أهداف المجلس ويلبي تطلعات مواطنيه.


حلف مكة الدفاعي يعزز استقرار المنطقة


وفي سياق إسهاماتنا في تعزيز استقرار المنطقة، وتجنيبها تبعات التوتر والصراعات وتنسيق الجهود؛ تم إنشاء «حلف مكة الدفاعي»، بين المملكة والجمهورية التركية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، انطلاقًا من جهودنا المشتركة للقيام بدورنا في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وفي هذا الشأن نقدر وقوف الدول الشقيقة والصديقة إلى جانب المملكة، وإسهاماتها في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار.


المملكة صمام أمن الطاقة العالمي


اليوم يتعرض العالم إلى أزمة طاقة مفتوحة الاحتمالات، كانت المملكة فيها صمامًا لأمن الطاقة العالمي، بقدرتها على توفير الإمدادات النفطية للأسواق الدولية رغم التصعيد، كما بادرت إلى إنشاء «التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات»، لتعزيز الأمن البحري وحماية المصالح المشتركة في الممرات البحرية الدولية، ورفض استغلالها أداة ضغط سياسي أو اقتصادي، وتبذل كل الجهود مع الشركاء للعمل على تعزيز التعاون الدولي لحفظ الأمن، وخفض التصعيد ونزع فتيل التوترات لتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي مع التأكيد على ضرورة إسراع المجتمع الدولي للقيام بمسؤولياته، لضمان التدفق الآمن للسلع الأساسية والمساعدات الإنسانية.


ادانة الاعتداءات الوحشية لسلطة الاحتلال


ندين بكل قوة استمرار الاعتداءات الوحشية لسلطة الاحتلال على إخوتنا في فلسطين في قطاع غزة، وانتهاكاتها المتعددة للمسجد الأقصى، وندعو المجتمع الدولي ومجلس السلام على وجه الخصوص، لممارسة دوره المأمول للوصول إلى حل سياسي دائم.


إن التزام المملكة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني موقف راسخ، وجهد مستمر لن يتوقف إلى أن يحصل الشعب الفلسطيني على حقوقه المشروعة، بما في ذلك إقامة دولته المستقلة وفقًا للمرجعيات الدولية.


دعم كامل لشرعية الحكومة اليمنية


في اليمن الشقيق تؤكد المملكة دعمها الشامل، من خلال تحالف دعم الشرعية للحكومة اليمنية، لبسط سلطتها على كامل البلاد واستعادة الاستقرار، والتصدي لاعتداءات المليشيات الحوثية الإرهابية، التي اختارت الفوضى والخراب، وتهديد الشعب اليمني والمنطقة مسلكًا لها.


كما تؤكد المملكة موقفها الثابت والداعم لوحدة السودان واستقراره والمحافظة على مؤسساته الشرعية، وتجنيب شعبه مآسي الحرب والدمار.


نفخر بأبطالنا البواسل.. ولا تهاون في حفظ أمننا


نؤكد أننا نبذل كل جهد ممكن لخفض التصعيد ودعم الحلول الدبلوماسية من دون أدنى تهاون في حفظ أمننا، ولن نتردد بالرد الحازم على أي تهديد أو اعتداء يستهدف المساس به.


وفي الختام نفخر بأبطالنا البواسل لتصديهم لجميع أشكال التهديدات، ويقظتهم واستعدادهم المستمر ليبقى الأمن مظلة لبلادنا، والاستقرار درعًا لها والازدهار نهجها.