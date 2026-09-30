On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz inaugurated yesterday (Wednesday) the works of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.



Upon his arrival at the council's headquarters, he was received by the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, and the Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh.



The Crown Prince delivered the annual royal speech on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and here is its text:



We will not deviate from the path of unification and justice



On behalf of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - we inaugurate, with God's help, the works of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, asking God Almighty to grant us success.



Our blessed state will complete (300) years since its establishment on the upcoming Foundation Day, and it has been based at every stage on the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him, holding firmly to unification and justice, a path we will not deviate from, preserving its legacy and original values, which grow deeper and stronger with each passing day, making citizens increasingly attached to their pure faith and solid national identity.



God has honored our state by serving the Two Holy Mosques, developing them, and caring for their visitors, continuing our inherited commitment in this regard, and taking pride in this great honor that God has bestowed upon us.



Citizens are the foundation of all success



Ten years full of achievements under Vision 2030 have seen performance indicators for the vision's programs and strategies achieve (93%) of their targets, thanks to God and then to the performance and efficiency of citizens who have been the foundation of all success.



Non-oil exports recorded a growth of (155%) compared to 2016, reflecting the growing presence of products from this sector, and the contribution of the private sector to the economy has risen to (51%). The transport and logistics system has proven its ability to deal with changes in supply chains, maintaining the smooth flow of goods and services.



The Public Investment Fund has launched its strategy for the next five years, focusing on building local economic systems with high competitive capabilities, in a pivotal partnership with the private sector, and enhancing local content to achieve economic transformation while ensuring sustainable financial returns, with the National Development Fund contributing to the development of many sectors, supported by annual financing that ensures the achievement of its targets.



The Kingdom is advancing globally in many indicators; it ranks first in the Digital Readiness Index, the Communications and Technology Development Index, and the Cybersecurity Index, and second in the Digital Government Maturity Index. It has also entered the list of the ten most attractive countries for mining investment.



We have named the year 2026 as the "Year of Artificial Intelligence" to affirm our commitment to making the Kingdom a global leader in developing applications and solutions for artificial intelligence, investing in it to increase productivity, improve service quality, and train Saudi talents.



Long-term planning does not mean stagnation



The current events in the region serve as proof that long-term planning does not mean stability and stagnation, but rather the ability to adapt to changes.



In light of the ongoing transformations in the world, the importance of reforms that have enhanced economic diversification becomes evident, contributing to the Kingdom's increased ability to deal with crises, successfully turning threats into opportunities to enhance the Kingdom's position and continue its developmental priorities with efficiency and sustainability.



The current circumstances may be evidence of the resilience of the national economy, the maturity of its institutions, and the strength of the state's financial sustainability.



The essence of the Kingdom's economic policies is to develop national capabilities and potentials, empower promising sectors, attract local and international investments, and direct resources towards areas with the highest economic and social impact, ensuring its ability to finance developmental priorities and guaranteeing the sustainability of gains for future generations.



Education and health are prioritized in the budget



The fundamental goal of everything the state does is the elevation and prosperity of the nation and improving the quality of life within it. The sectors of education and health are at the forefront of our continuous concern and have priority in the state budget. The decision on the public education system aims to achieve aspirations that elevate the quality of education to a globally advanced level, while the health transformation is making rapid strides to ensure that health services are at their highest level and available with comprehensive coverage for citizens.



With the success in reducing unemployment rates, we are working to invest in human capital, which contributes to maximizing opportunities for citizens to enter the labor market, enabling them to compete and excel in all fields, making them the driving force for development.



We continue to address challenges in the real estate sector



Reforms in the real estate sector have resulted in providing multiple options for citizens, enhancing the efficiency of the real estate market, and increasing the home ownership rate. We are continuing to work on addressing the challenges facing this sector and are moving forward in taking steps that benefit citizens in all aspects of their lives, without affecting development and the capabilities of future generations, ensuring the financial and economic stability of the state.



Deterring threats regardless of their sources



Your country possesses highly efficient human and military capabilities, capable - with God's will - of fully confronting and deterring threats regardless of their sources.



The attacks targeting all Gulf Cooperation Council countries confirm that Gulf security and stability are an indivisible whole, and we are working with our brothers to safeguard Gulf security, striving for strategic cooperation and economic integration, and continuing to implement the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enhance joint action in a way that achieves the council's goals and meets the aspirations of its citizens.



The Defense Pact of Mecca enhances regional stability



In the context of our contributions to enhancing regional stability and shielding it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, the "Defense Pact of Mecca" was established between the Kingdom, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stemming from our joint efforts to play our role in enhancing security and stability in the region. In this regard, we appreciate the support of brotherly and friendly countries alongside the Kingdom and their contributions to enhancing security and stability.



The Kingdom is a global energy security valve



Today, the world is facing an open-ended energy crisis, in which the Kingdom has been a valve for global energy security, capable of providing oil supplies to international markets despite the escalation. It has also taken the initiative to establish the "Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition" to enhance maritime security and protect shared interests in international maritime corridors, rejecting their exploitation as a tool for political or economic pressure, and making every effort with partners to enhance international cooperation to maintain security, reduce escalation, and defuse tensions to achieve regional and international stability, while emphasizing the need for the international community to expedite its responsibilities to ensure the safe flow of essential goods and humanitarian aid.



Condemnation of the brutal attacks by the occupying authority



We strongly condemn the continued brutal attacks by the occupying authority against our brothers in Palestine in the Gaza Strip and its multiple violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque. We call on the international community, particularly the Peace Council, to play its expected role in reaching a lasting political solution.



The Kingdom's commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people is a firm position and a continuous effort that will not cease until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state in accordance with international references.



Full support for the legitimacy of the Yemeni government



In brotherly Yemen, the Kingdom reaffirms its comprehensive support through the Coalition to Support Legitimacy for the Yemeni government to extend its authority over the entire country, restore stability, and confront the attacks of the terrorist Houthi militias, which have chosen chaos and destruction, threatening the Yemeni people and the region.



The Kingdom also reaffirms its steadfast position supporting the unity and stability of Sudan and preserving its legitimate institutions, shielding its people from the tragedies of war and destruction.



We take pride in our brave heroes... and there will be no leniency in preserving our security



We affirm that we are making every possible effort to reduce escalation and support diplomatic solutions without the slightest leniency in preserving our security, and we will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack targeting it.



In conclusion, we take pride in our brave heroes for their confrontation of all forms of threats, their vigilance, and their continuous readiness to keep security as a shield for our country, stability as its armor, and prosperity as its path.