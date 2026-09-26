التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (السبت) بمدينة نيويورك، وزير الشؤون الخارجية لجمهورية غانا صامويل أوكود زيتو أبلاكوا، وذلك على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Today (Saturday), in New York City, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of topics and issues of mutual interest.