Today (Saturday), in New York City, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of topics and issues of mutual interest.