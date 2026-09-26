التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (السبت) بمدينة نيويورك، وزير الشؤون الخارجية لجمهورية غانا صامويل أوكود زيتو أبلاكوا، وذلك على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.