The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, participated in the meeting between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America regarding Somalia. This meeting was held at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers and took place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the situation in Somalia were reviewed, and ways to support its security, stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty were discussed, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Somali government in facing security, economic, and humanitarian challenges.

The Director General of the General Administration for African Countries, Mr. Saqr Al-Qurashi, attended the meeting.