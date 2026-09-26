شارك وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي في الاجتماع بين المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر والجمهورية التركية والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حول الصومال، وذلك على مستوى نواب وزراء الخارجية، والمنعقد على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين بمدينة نيويورك.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع في الصومال، وبحث سبل دعم أمنه واستقراره ووحدة أراضيه وسيادته، وتأكيد أهمية دعم الحكومة الصومالية في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية والاقتصادية والإنسانية.
حضر الاجتماع مدير عام الإدارة العامة لدول أفريقيا الأستاذ صقر القرشي.
The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, participated in the meeting between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America regarding Somalia. This meeting was held at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers and took place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
During the meeting, the latest developments in the situation in Somalia were reviewed, and ways to support its security, stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty were discussed, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Somali government in facing security, economic, and humanitarian challenges.
The Director General of the General Administration for African Countries, Mr. Saqr Al-Qurashi, attended the meeting.