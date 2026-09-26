شارك وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي في الاجتماع بين المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر والجمهورية التركية والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حول الصومال، وذلك على مستوى نواب وزراء الخارجية، والمنعقد على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين بمدينة نيويورك.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع في الصومال، وبحث سبل دعم أمنه واستقراره ووحدة أراضيه وسيادته، وتأكيد أهمية دعم الحكومة الصومالية في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية والاقتصادية والإنسانية.

حضر الاجتماع مدير عام الإدارة العامة لدول أفريقيا الأستاذ صقر القرشي.