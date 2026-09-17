The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed that commitment to international law and the United Nations Charter is a fundamental pillar for preserving international peace and security, and protecting civilians in armed conflict situations, emphasizing the importance of respecting and applying international rules and principles without selectivity or double standards.



This was stated in the Kingdom's speech delivered by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, during a Security Council meeting on "Adherence to International Law in Armed Conflict Situations."

Respect for the Sovereignty and Independence of States



Al-Wasel stressed the necessity of protecting civilians, civilian objects, and those working in humanitarian and medical fields, as well as respecting the sovereignty and independence of states and the unity and territorial integrity of their lands, and refraining from interfering in their internal affairs.

Application of International Law



He emphasized the importance of applying international law without selectivity or double standards, and enhancing accountability for violations, which contributes to reinforcing respect for international rules and principles, calling for prioritizing dialogue and peaceful means, and supporting mediation efforts aimed at addressing and resolving conflicts, and mitigating their humanitarian and security repercussions.



The Permanent Representative reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to continuing its efforts to enhance respect for international humanitarian law and protect civilians, and to support international endeavors aimed at achieving security and stability and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.