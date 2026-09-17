أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية أن الالتزام بالقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة يمثل ركيزة أساسية لصون السلم والأمن الدوليين، وحماية المدنيين في حالات النزاع المسلح، مشددة على أهمية احترام القواعد والمبادئ الدولية وتطبيقها دون انتقائية أو ازدواجية في المعايير.


جاء ذلك في كلمة المملكة التي ألقاها المندوب الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، خلال اجتماع مجلس الأمن، بشأن «التمسك بالقانون الدولي في حالات النزاع المسلح».

احترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها


وشدد الواصل على ضرورة حماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والعاملين في المجالين الإنساني والطبي، واحترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية.

تطبيق القانون الدولي


وأكد أهمية تطبيق القانون الدولي دون انتقائية أو ازدواجية في المعايير، وتعزيز المساءلة عن الانتهاكات، بما يسهم في ترسيخ احترام القواعد والمبادئ الدولية، داعياً إلى تغليب الحوار والوسائل السلمية، ودعم جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى معالجة النزاعات وتسويتها، والحد من تداعياتها الإنسانية والأمنية.


وجدد المندوب الدائم تأكيد مواصلة المملكة جهودها لتعزيز احترام القانون الدولي الإنساني وحماية المدنيين، ودعم المساعي الدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وتسوية النزاعات بالطرق السلمية.