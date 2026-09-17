أدان مفتي مصر الدكتور نظير محمد عياد، محاولة استهداف مكة المكرمة، مؤكداً أن تعريض البلد الحرام للخطر يبعث على بالغ الأسى؛ لما اختصه الله به مكة من حرمةٍ وتعظيم، ولمكانتها الراسخة في عقيدة المسلمين ووجدانهم؛ فهي قبلتهم ومهوى أفئدتهم، والبلد الذي جعله الله حرماً آمناً.
احترام قدسية المكان
ولفت مفتي مصر في بيانٍ أصدره اليوم، إلى أن أمن البلد الحرام والحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما أمانةٌ تتجاوز الاعتبارات السياسية والجغرافية، وتستوجب من الجميع احترام قدسية المكان وصيانة أمنه، وعدم تعريضه أو تعريض قاصديه لأي شكل من أشكال الخطر أو الترويع، مشيراً إلى أن المساس بهذا البلد الحرام لا يستهدف مكاناً فحسب، بل يمس مشاعر المسلمين في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها.
The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Nazir Muhammad Ayad, condemned the attempt to target the holy city of Mecca, affirming that putting the sacred land at risk is deeply distressing; due to the sanctity and reverence that Allah has bestowed upon Mecca, and its established status in the beliefs and hearts of Muslims; it is their qibla and the destination of their hearts, and the land that Allah has made a secure sanctuary.
Respect for the Sanctity of the Place
The Grand Mufti of Egypt pointed out in a statement issued today that the security of the sacred land and the two holy mosques, as well as their visitors, is a trust that transcends political and geographical considerations, requiring everyone to respect the sanctity of the place and safeguard its security, and to avoid exposing it or its visitors to any form of danger or intimidation. He noted that harming this sacred land does not only target a place but also affects the feelings of Muslims in the East and West of the world.