أدان مفتي مصر الدكتور نظير محمد عياد، محاولة استهداف مكة المكرمة، مؤكداً أن تعريض البلد الحرام للخطر يبعث على بالغ الأسى؛ لما اختصه الله به مكة من حرمةٍ وتعظيم، ولمكانتها الراسخة في عقيدة المسلمين ووجدانهم؛ فهي قبلتهم ومهوى أفئدتهم، والبلد الذي جعله الله حرماً آمناً.

احترام قدسية المكان

ولفت مفتي مصر في بيانٍ أصدره اليوم، إلى أن أمن البلد الحرام والحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما أمانةٌ تتجاوز الاعتبارات السياسية والجغرافية، وتستوجب من الجميع احترام قدسية المكان وصيانة أمنه، وعدم تعريضه أو تعريض قاصديه لأي شكل من أشكال الخطر أو الترويع، مشيراً إلى أن المساس بهذا البلد الحرام لا يستهدف مكاناً فحسب، بل يمس مشاعر المسلمين في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها.