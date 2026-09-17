The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Nazir Muhammad Ayad, condemned the attempt to target the holy city of Mecca, affirming that putting the sacred land at risk is deeply distressing; due to the sanctity and reverence that Allah has bestowed upon Mecca, and its established status in the beliefs and hearts of Muslims; it is their qibla and the destination of their hearts, and the land that Allah has made a secure sanctuary.

Respect for the Sanctity of the Place

The Grand Mufti of Egypt pointed out in a statement issued today that the security of the sacred land and the two holy mosques, as well as their visitors, is a trust that transcends political and geographical considerations, requiring everyone to respect the sanctity of the place and safeguard its security, and to avoid exposing it or its visitors to any form of danger or intimidation. He noted that harming this sacred land does not only target a place but also affects the feelings of Muslims in the East and West of the world.