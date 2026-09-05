The land, sea, and air customs outlets thwarted 1,075 cases of prohibited items, as part of the efforts of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance customs control and protect society from various types of prohibited items.

The seizures included 71 types of narcotic substances, including hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, and Captagon pills, in addition to 390 types of banned materials, 2,234 types of tobacco and its derivatives, 39 types of monetary amounts, and two types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed its continued efforts to tighten control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities, calling on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reporting smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through designated reporting channels, while ensuring the confidentiality of reports and providing a financial reward to the informant when the information is accurate.