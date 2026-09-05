أحبطت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1075 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، ضمن جهود هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» لتعزيز الرقابة الجمركية وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها.
وشملت الضبطيات 71 صنفًا من المواد المخدرة، بينها الحشيش والكوكايين والهيروين والشبو وحبوب الكبتاجون، إضافة إلى 390 صنفًا من المواد المحظورة، و2234 صنفًا من التبغ ومشتقاته، و39 صنفًا من المبالغ المالية، وصنفين من الأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت «زاتكا» استمرار جهودها في إحكام الرقابة على واردات وصادرات المملكة، بالتعاون والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، داعيةً الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب وحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال الإبلاغ عن جرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد عبر قنوات البلاغات المخصصة، مع التأكيد على سرية البلاغات ومنح مكافأة مالية للمبلّغ عند صحة المعلومات.
The land, sea, and air customs outlets thwarted 1,075 cases of prohibited items, as part of the efforts of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance customs control and protect society from various types of prohibited items.
The seizures included 71 types of narcotic substances, including hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, and Captagon pills, in addition to 390 types of banned materials, 2,234 types of tobacco and its derivatives, 39 types of monetary amounts, and two types of weapons and their accessories.
ZATCA confirmed its continued efforts to tighten control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities, calling on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reporting smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system through designated reporting channels, while ensuring the confidentiality of reports and providing a financial reward to the informant when the information is accurate.