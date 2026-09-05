في كشف علمي مفاجئ يعيد تشكيل مفاهيمنا الشائعة حول «الحياة الطيبة»، فجّرت دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثان بجامعة تورنتو ونُشرت في «مجلة علم النفس الإيجابي» مفاجأة مدوية، إذ أكدت أن السر الأكبر للرضا النفسي لا يكمن في المال أو النجاح أو حتى المشاعر الإيجابية العابرة، بل في عامل نفسي واحد يتجاهله الكثيرون.

الدراسة التي أجراها الباحثان جيسون باين وأولريش شيمك كشفت أن «الاستقلالية» أي شعور الإنسان بأنه صاحب القرار الحر في مسار حياته دون فرض من الظروف أو الآخرين، هي المفتاح الذهبي الحقيقي للرضا الدائم، حتى لو قادته تلك القرارات إلى تجارب شاقة ومجهدة كبيئة العمل الصعبة أو رعاية شخص مريض.

وعلى عكس ما هو شائع من أن السعادة ترتبط فقط بتجنب الألم وجلب المتعة اللحظية، أثبتت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين يتمتعون بقدر أكبر من التحكم في خياراتهم يسجلون أعلى مستويات الرضا النفسي والتوازن العاطفي، لأن الشعور بالحرية والسيادة على الذات يمنح الحياة قيمة أعمق تعجز العواطف المجردة عن تفسيرها.

وتعزز هذه النتائج الرؤية التي طالما طرحتها عالمة الإدراك بجامعة ييل لوري سانتوس، مؤكدة أن السعادة الحقيقية ليست مجرد ملاحقة للبهجة العابرة، بل هي نتاج القدرة على صناعة القرارات وبناء حياة ذات معنى، لتثبت التجربة العلمية أن حريتك في الاختيار هي أثمن ما تملك للوصول إلى راحة البال.