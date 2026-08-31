The Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that education is a fundamental pillar in building individuals and shaping the future of the nation, pointing out the support and attention that the education sector receives from the wise leadership, which enhances investment in people and develops their capabilities, enabling generations with the knowledge and skills that qualify them to contribute to the development journey and achieve the aspirations of the nation.



Introductory Week



This came during the Emir's participation with the students of Zaid bin Sahl Al-Ansari School in their school day during the first week of the new academic year, accompanied by the Director General of Education in the Medina Region, Nasser Al-Abdulkarim. The Emir congratulated the students, their parents, and the education staff in the region on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 1448 AH, wishing everyone a school year filled with success and excellence. During the visit, the Emir of the Medina Region witnessed the activities of the introductory week for early grade students and reviewed the achievements of students who won awards in international competitions, as well as the results they achieved that reflect the capabilities and talents of the region's youth.



Three Projects



The Emir of the city reviewed three student projects that won in international and national competitions, and listened to explanations about their ideas, implementation stages, and the results achieved by the participating students. He praised the achievements of the students, highlighting the importance of supporting talent and innovation, and motivating students to develop their abilities and enhance their skills, which contributes to preparing a distinguished generation capable of competing and effectively contributing to the national development journey.