وقّع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، في مكتبه بجدة اليوم، مع النائب الأول للجنة الشؤون الدينية التابعة لمجلس وزراء جمهورية أوزبكستان مقصودوف دافرونبك، البرنامج التنفيذي لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الوزارة والهيئة في مجال الشؤون الإسلامية، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين من الجانبين.

ويأتي البرنامج تفعيلاً لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الجانبين في جدة عام 1444هـ، ويتضمن تنفيذ دورات علمية وتدريبية للدعاة والخطباء والأئمة والمؤذنين، في مجالات الدعوة وتعليم اللغة العربية، وتعزيز الوسطية ونبذ الغلو والتطرف، إلى جانب تنسيق زيارات لأئمة الحرمين الشريفين إلى أوزبكستان، وتزويدها بإصدارات مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف وترجمات معانيه.

كما يشمل البرنامج تبادل الخبرات والدعوات للمشاركة في المؤتمرات والندوات والمسابقات القرآنية، وعقد لقاء علمي في مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف بالمدينة المنورة للاستفادة من تجربة المملكة الرائدة في خدمة القرآن الكريم وترجمة معانيه، إلى جانب التعاون في مجال الدعوة الإلكترونية وتبادل الخبرات في البرامج الدينية المسموعة والمرئية.

وأوضح الوزير آل الشيخ أن توقيع البرنامج سيسهم في تبادل الخبرات ونشر العلم الشرعي الصحيح وترسيخ قيم الوسطية والاعتدال والتسامح ونبذ الغلو والتطرف.

من جانبه، أكد دافرونبك أهمية البرنامج التنفيذي في تعزيز التعاون بين الجانبين والاستفادة من خبرات المملكة في مجالات الشؤون الإسلامية وتأهيل الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة وخدمة القرآن الكريم.

ويعكس توقيع البرنامج حرص وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد على تعزيز التعاون الإسلامي الدولي، وتبادل الخبرات، ونشر قيم الوسطية والاعتدال والتسامح.