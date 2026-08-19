The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, signed today in his office in Jeddah, with the First Deputy of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Cabinet of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Maqsudov Davoronbek, the executive program of the memorandum of understanding signed between the ministry and the authority in the field of Islamic affairs, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The program comes as an activation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in Jeddah in the year 1444 AH, and includes the implementation of scientific and training courses for preachers, speakers, imams, and muezzins, in the fields of calling to Islam and teaching the Arabic language, promoting moderation, and rejecting extremism and radicalism, as well as coordinating visits for the imams of the Two Holy Mosques to Uzbekistan, and providing it with publications from the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran and translations of its meanings.

The program also includes the exchange of experiences and invitations to participate in conferences, seminars, and Quranic competitions, and holding a scientific meeting at the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in Medina to benefit from the Kingdom's pioneering experience in serving the Holy Quran and translating its meanings, in addition to cooperation in the field of electronic calling and exchanging experiences in audio and visual religious programs.

Minister Al Sheikh clarified that the signing of the program will contribute to the exchange of experiences, the dissemination of correct religious knowledge, and the establishment of values of moderation, tolerance, and the rejection of extremism and radicalism.

For his part, Davoronbek emphasized the importance of the executive program in enhancing cooperation between the two sides and benefiting from the Kingdom's experiences in the fields of Islamic affairs, qualifying imams, speakers, and preachers, and serving the Holy Quran.

The signing of the program reflects the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance's keenness to enhance international Islamic cooperation, exchange experiences, and promote the values of moderation, tolerance, and acceptance.