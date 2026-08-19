Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today (Wednesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

Following the reception, the Foreign Minister and the Japanese Foreign Minister held the third strategic dialogue meeting between them, where His Highness emphasized in his opening speech that the Kingdom places great importance on its longstanding and enduring relations with Japan, which are based on mutual trust and respect.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stated that Japan is an important economic partner for the Kingdom, noting that the Kingdom looks forward to continuing to develop these relations and benefiting from the economic opportunities available in both countries. He said: “We see promising opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, resources, supply chains, defense and technology, and the exchange of expertise and capabilities, in a way that supports our priorities and achieves our common goals.”

He affirmed that the Kingdom will remain a reliable partner for Japan in various fields, including energy, appreciating Japan's efforts and initiatives that contribute to enhancing economic resilience and the stability of global energy and trade markets.

The Foreign Minister added that maritime security is a top priority shared by both countries, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of navigation in all international waterways in accordance with international law, and the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and all maritime passages open, safe, and free from any threats.

In conclusion, he stated: “The Kingdom continues its efforts to de-escalate and prevent the resurgence of tensions and conflicts by focusing on comprehensive and sustainable diplomatic solutions that address the sources of instability in our region. We affirm that diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful means remain our priorities, and we appreciate Japan's role in supporting the principles of international law, its humanitarian and developmental contributions, and its positions that support stability and peaceful solutions.”

Present at the reception were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Japan, Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal bin Zaqr, and the Director General of the General Administration of Asian Affairs, Ambassador Nasser Al-Ghanoum.