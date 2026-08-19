استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الاربعاء)، وزير خارجية اليابان توشيميتسو موتيجي.

وعقب الاستقبال، عقد وزير الخارجية و وزير خارجية اليابان اجتماع الحوار الإستراتيجي الثالث بينهما، حيث أكد سموه في كلمته الافتتاحية أن المملكة تولي أهمية كبيرة لعلاقاتها الراسخة والممتدة لعقود مع اليابان، والتي تقوم على الثقة والاحترام المتبادل.

وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله أن اليابان شريك اقتصادي مهم للمملكة، مشيرًا إلى تطلع المملكة إلى مواصلة تنمية هذه العلاقات، والاستفادة من الفرص الاقتصادية المتاحة لدى البلدين، وقال: «نرى فرصًا واعدة لتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الاستثمار والطاقة والموارد وسلاسل الإمداد، والمجالات الدفاعية والتقنية، وتبادل الخبرات والقدرات، بما يدعم أولوياتنا ويحقق أهدافنا المشتركة».

وأكد أن المملكة ستظل شريكًا موثوقًا لليابان في مختلف المجالات، ومنها الطاقة، مثمنًا جهود اليابان ومبادراتها التي تسهم في تعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية واستقرار أسواق الطاقة والتجارة العالمية.

وأضاف وزير الخارجية أن الأمن البحري يأتي في مقدمة الأولويات المشتركة بين البلدين، مشددًا على أهمية حماية حرية الملاحة في جميع الممرات المائية الدولية، وفقًا للقانون الدولي، وضرورة بقاء مضيق هرمز وباب المندب وجميع الممرات البحرية مفتوحة وآمنة وخالية من أي تهديدات.

وقال في ختام كلمته: «تواصل المملكة جهودها الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد ومنع تجدد التوترات والصراعات، من خلال التركيز على حلول دبلوماسية شاملة ومستدامة تعالج مصادر عدم الاستقرار في منطقتنا، ونؤكد أن الدبلوماسية والحوار والوسائل السلمية تظل أولوياتنا، ونثمن دور اليابان في دعم مبادئ القانون الدولي، وإسهاماتها الإنسانية والتنموية، ومواقفها الداعمة للاستقرار والحلول السلمية».

حضر الاستقبال، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليابان الدكتور غازي بن فيصل بن زقر، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للدول الآسيوية السفير ناصر آل غنوم.