استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الاربعاء)، وزير خارجية اليابان توشيميتسو موتيجي.
وعقب الاستقبال، عقد وزير الخارجية و وزير خارجية اليابان اجتماع الحوار الإستراتيجي الثالث بينهما، حيث أكد سموه في كلمته الافتتاحية أن المملكة تولي أهمية كبيرة لعلاقاتها الراسخة والممتدة لعقود مع اليابان، والتي تقوم على الثقة والاحترام المتبادل.
وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله أن اليابان شريك اقتصادي مهم للمملكة، مشيرًا إلى تطلع المملكة إلى مواصلة تنمية هذه العلاقات، والاستفادة من الفرص الاقتصادية المتاحة لدى البلدين، وقال: «نرى فرصًا واعدة لتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الاستثمار والطاقة والموارد وسلاسل الإمداد، والمجالات الدفاعية والتقنية، وتبادل الخبرات والقدرات، بما يدعم أولوياتنا ويحقق أهدافنا المشتركة».
وأكد أن المملكة ستظل شريكًا موثوقًا لليابان في مختلف المجالات، ومنها الطاقة، مثمنًا جهود اليابان ومبادراتها التي تسهم في تعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية واستقرار أسواق الطاقة والتجارة العالمية.
وأضاف وزير الخارجية أن الأمن البحري يأتي في مقدمة الأولويات المشتركة بين البلدين، مشددًا على أهمية حماية حرية الملاحة في جميع الممرات المائية الدولية، وفقًا للقانون الدولي، وضرورة بقاء مضيق هرمز وباب المندب وجميع الممرات البحرية مفتوحة وآمنة وخالية من أي تهديدات.
وقال في ختام كلمته: «تواصل المملكة جهودها الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد ومنع تجدد التوترات والصراعات، من خلال التركيز على حلول دبلوماسية شاملة ومستدامة تعالج مصادر عدم الاستقرار في منطقتنا، ونؤكد أن الدبلوماسية والحوار والوسائل السلمية تظل أولوياتنا، ونثمن دور اليابان في دعم مبادئ القانون الدولي، وإسهاماتها الإنسانية والتنموية، ومواقفها الداعمة للاستقرار والحلول السلمية».
حضر الاستقبال، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليابان الدكتور غازي بن فيصل بن زقر، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للدول الآسيوية السفير ناصر آل غنوم.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today (Wednesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
Following the reception, the Foreign Minister and the Japanese Foreign Minister held the third strategic dialogue meeting between them, where His Highness emphasized in his opening speech that the Kingdom places great importance on its longstanding and enduring relations with Japan, which are based on mutual trust and respect.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stated that Japan is an important economic partner for the Kingdom, noting that the Kingdom looks forward to continuing to develop these relations and benefiting from the economic opportunities available in both countries. He said: “We see promising opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, resources, supply chains, defense and technology, and the exchange of expertise and capabilities, in a way that supports our priorities and achieves our common goals.”
He affirmed that the Kingdom will remain a reliable partner for Japan in various fields, including energy, appreciating Japan's efforts and initiatives that contribute to enhancing economic resilience and the stability of global energy and trade markets.
The Foreign Minister added that maritime security is a top priority shared by both countries, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of navigation in all international waterways in accordance with international law, and the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and all maritime passages open, safe, and free from any threats.
In conclusion, he stated: “The Kingdom continues its efforts to de-escalate and prevent the resurgence of tensions and conflicts by focusing on comprehensive and sustainable diplomatic solutions that address the sources of instability in our region. We affirm that diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful means remain our priorities, and we appreciate Japan's role in supporting the principles of international law, its humanitarian and developmental contributions, and its positions that support stability and peaceful solutions.”
Present at the reception were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Japan, Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal bin Zaqr, and the Director General of the General Administration of Asian Affairs, Ambassador Nasser Al-Ghanoum.