The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Yanbu, located in the Medina region, rescued 5 citizens whose boat had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.



Safety Guidelines



The General Directorate of Border Guard urged hikers and sea-goers to adhere to marine safety guidelines and instructions, ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, wear life jackets, and contact the numbers 911 in the Mecca, Medina, and Eastern regions, and 994 in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.