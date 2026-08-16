أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة ينبع بمنطقة المدينة المنورة 5 مواطنين تعطلت واسطتهم البحرية في عرض البحر، وتم تقديم المساعدة لهم.


إرشادات السلامة


وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين ومرتادي البحر الالتزام بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، وارتداء ستر النجاة، والاتصال بالرقمين 911 في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و994 في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.