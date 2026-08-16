King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, regarding the victims of the earthquakes that struck several areas in his country.



King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the earthquakes that struck several areas in the Republic of Indonesia, resulting in fatalities and injuries. As we send our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Indonesia, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families with patience and solace, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery. May He protect you and the people of the Republic of Indonesia from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, regarding the victims of the earthquakes that struck several areas in his country. Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: "I received the news of the earthquakes that struck several areas in the Republic of Indonesia, resulting in fatalities and injuries. I express my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and the families of the deceased, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."