بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو في ضحايا الزلازل التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في بلاده.


وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ الزلازل التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في جمهورية إندونيسيا، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب جمهورية إندونيسيا الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، ويحفظكم وشعب جمهورية إندونيسيا من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

وبعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو في ضحايا الزلازل التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في بلاده. وقال الأمير محمد بن سلمان: «تلقيت نبأ الزلازل التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق في جمهورية إندونيسيا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، إنه سميع مجيب».