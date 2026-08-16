أكدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان أن الاشتراطات المنظمة لنشاط (التاجر المتنقل) تحدد تسعة مواقع لا يُسمح بممارسة النشاط فيها، ضمن متطلبات تنظيم النشاط بما يراعي السلامة، ويحافظ على انسيابية الحركة واستخدام المرافق العامة، ويسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة في المدن.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي للوزارة محمد بن عبدالله الرساسمة أن المواقع تشمل: (تقاطعات الطرق، الجزر الوسطية في الطرق، مواقف الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، مداخل ومخارج الطرق الرئيسة، المواقع المجاورة لإشارات المرور، أماكن انتظار السيارات العامة، مسارات الدراجات الهوائية، الطرق ذات الكثافة المرورية العالية)، إضافة إلى المواقع المخصصة للشرطة والمرور والدفاع المدني والإسعاف.

اشتراطات جديدة تنظّم مواقع عمل «التاجر المتنقل» وتمنع ممارسته في 9 مواقع

وبيّن أن تحديد المواقع المسموح بممارسة النشاط فيها يأتي لتنظيم نشاط (التاجر المتنقل) لمراعاة سلامة مستخدمي الطرق والمشاة، وعدم عرقلة الحركة أو التأثير في الغرض المخصص للمواقع والمرافق العامة، إلى جانب تعزيز الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية المنظمة للنشاط, مضيفًا أن الاشتراطات المحدثة تنظم الجوانب المكانية والتشغيلية والفنية للنشاط، وتحدد المتطلبات المرتبطة بمواقع ممارسة النشاط ومنافذ البيع والعربات المتنقلة؛ بهدف توفير إطار واضح لممارسي النشاط يراعي متطلبات السلامة.

وأشار إلى أن تنظيم مواقع ممارسة النشاط يأتي ضمن الاشتراطات المحدثة لـ(التاجر المتنقل)، التي تستهدف توفير بيئة نظامية مناسبة لممارسة العمل الحر، وتنظيم الأنشطة التجارية، والحد من الممارسات العشوائية، ورفع مستوى الامتثال، وصولًا إلى تحسين البيئة العمرانية والمشهد الحضري، مؤكدًا أن الأمانات والبلديات تتولى متابعة تنفيذ الاشتراطات في المواقع ضمن أعمال الرقابة البلدية.

ودعت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إلى الإبلاغ عن الملاحظات والمخالفات البلدية المرتبطة بممارسة النشاط عبر الرقم الموحد (940) أو من خلال تطبيق (بلدي)، بما يسهم في سرعة التعامل معها والمحافظة على سلامة الطرق والمرافق العامة.

وكانت وزارة البلديات والإسكان اعتمدت في وقت سابق مسمى (التاجر المتنقل) بديلًا عن (الباعة الجائلين)، ضمن حزمة من الاشتراطات المحدثة الهادفة إلى تنظيم النشاط وتمكين ممارسيه وتحسين المشهد الحضري في المدن السعودية.