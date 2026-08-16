اشتراطات جديدة تنظّم مواقع عمل «التاجر المتنقل» وتمنع ممارسته في 9 مواقع

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the regulations governing the activity of (mobile traders) specify nine locations where this activity is not allowed, as part of the requirements for organizing the activity in a way that ensures safety, maintains the flow of movement, utilizes public facilities, and contributes to enhancing the quality of life in cities.

The official spokesperson for the ministry, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Rassasmeh, explained that the locations include: (road intersections, medians on roads, parking for persons with disabilities, entrances and exits of main roads, areas adjacent to traffic signals, public parking spaces, bicycle lanes, and roads with high traffic density), in addition to sites designated for police, traffic, civil defense, and ambulances.

He indicated that the determination of locations where the activity is allowed is aimed at organizing the activity of (mobile traders) to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians, avoid obstructing movement, or affecting the purpose designated for public sites and facilities, in addition to enhancing compliance with the municipal regulations governing the activity. He added that the updated regulations organize the spatial, operational, and technical aspects of the activity, and specify the requirements related to the locations of the activity, sales outlets, and mobile carts; with the aim of providing a clear framework for practitioners that considers safety requirements.

He pointed out that organizing the locations for practicing the activity is part of the updated regulations for (mobile traders), which aim to provide a suitable regulatory environment for practicing freelance work, organizing commercial activities, reducing random practices, and increasing compliance, ultimately leading to improving the urban environment and the urban landscape. He emphasized that the municipalities and municipal authorities are responsible for monitoring the implementation of the regulations in these locations as part of municipal oversight activities.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing called for reporting any observations and municipal violations related to practicing the activity through the unified number (940) or via the (Baladi) application, which contributes to the swift handling of these issues and maintaining the safety of roads and public facilities.

Earlier, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing had adopted the term (mobile trader) as a replacement for (street vendors), as part of a package of updated regulations aimed at organizing the activity, enabling its practitioners, and improving the urban landscape in Saudi cities.