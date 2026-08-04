Academics have confirmed that the directive from the Emir of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, to prohibit the photographing, documenting, or circulating of what occurs in reconciliation councils, mediations, and tribal dignitaries' meetings without prior official approval, contributes to protecting the privacy of the disputing parties, enhances the chances of successful reform efforts, and maintains the status and social message of these councils away from media spectacle.

The directive prohibits the photographing of attendees, reconciliation parties, or any discussions, statements, documents, amounts, or procedures related to the reconciliation by any means, including social media, unless approved by the relevant authority.

Academics emphasized that the directive reflects the Emir's concern for organizing social norms in a way that ensures respect for individual privacy and prevents the exploitation of occasions or stirring public opinion.

They confirmed that regulating the documentation process establishes trust between the disputing parties and makes them feel secure, contributing to creating a calmer environment that helps achieve fair and sustainable solutions, away from media pressures.

Leaking Negotiation Secrets





الدكتور علي عبدالله آل زهير

The head of the Media and Communication Department at King Khalid University, Dr. Ali Abdullah Al-Zuhair, stated that social media platforms have become a reason for the failure of some reconciliation efforts by bringing discussions into the public eye, stirring tensions, and leaking negotiation secrets. He explained that publishing details of sessions before their completion may thwart solutions, open the door for non-specialists to intervene, and turn reconciliation councils into media spectacles that hinder reaching a calm consensus, in addition to wasting time addressing rumors instead of bridging viewpoints.

Wise Decision and Conscious Vision



الدكتور يحيى حسن الفيفي

Dr. Yahya Hassan Al-Fifi described the directive as a wise decision that embodies a conscious vision and an understanding of the importance of these councils and their role in reforming, mending rifts, and unifying voices, emphasizing that the success of reconciliation relies on trust and privacy, not on cameras and viewing platforms.

He added that the transformation of some reform councils into content material for creators seeking "trends" may embarrass the parties involved and affect the course of reconciliation, as well as the circulation of clips out of context opens the door to misinterpretations and uncontrolled speculations, which may harm the reputation of individuals and families. He confirmed that the directive does not restrict media work but rather organizes it in a way that serves the public interest, preserves human dignity, and upholds the dignity of reconciliation councils, enhancing the status of Asir Region in balancing the preservation of social heritage with keeping up with contemporary developments.

Soothing Hearts and Extinguishing Strife - Dr. Ali Al-Faris





الدكتور علي آل الفرس

For his part, Dr. Ali Al-Faris cited the Pact of Al-Fudul witnessed by the Prophet ﷺ before the mission, indicating that history did not record the names of the disputants or the details of the deliberations, but rather the outcome remained, which is supporting the oppressed and ending injustice, considering that the essence of reform lies in achieving reconciliation, not in documenting its details.

He pointed out that the directive from the Emir of Asir Region returns reconciliation councils to their original message as councils for building trust, soothing hearts, and extinguishing strife, not arenas for competing for views, emphasizing that privacy grants the parties greater space to acknowledge and concede, increasing the chances of reaching a genuine and sustainable reconciliation.