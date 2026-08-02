فيما تغلق المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد (قبول)، اليوم (الأحد)، مرحلة الفرص الإضافية لقبول خريجي وخريجات الثانوية العامة في الجامعات الحكومية والأهلية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني للعام الجامعي الجديد، التي استمرت لمدة 12 يوماً، أكدت المنصة، أن فرص توفر مقاعد جديدة للمتقدمين لا تزال قائمة بداية من يوم غد الإثنين 3 أغسطس حتى يوم 31 من أغسطس الجاري، وذلك عبر آخر مراحل القبول لهذا العام والمتمثلة في مرحلة استمرارية الفرص المتبقية.
وبينت، أن هذه المرحلة الأخيرة تتاح فيها فرص للطلبة الذين لم يحصلوا على قبول سابق، أو لديهم الرغبة بالحصول على فرصة أخرى في رغبة لم تكن مدرجة ضمن رغباتهم السابقة، على أن تكون الاستفادة من استمرارية الفرص المتبقية مرة واحدة. وأشارت إلى أن حالات الاستفادة من استمرارية الفرص المتبقية تتمثّل في: عند تأكيد القبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية والرغبة في الحصول على فرصة قبول خارج قائمة الرغبات، وفي حال عدم الحصول على قبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية، وفي حال عدم تأكيد القبول أو إلغاء القبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية.
وأوضحت «قبول»، أنه في مرحلة استمرارية الفرص المتبقية يمكن للمتقدم استعراض الفرص مع الحفاظ على مقعده الحالي، وعند التقديم على استمرارية الفرص المتبقية يكون القبول بها مباشراً. ولفتت المنصة إلى أن اليوم (الأحد) هو آخر موعد متاح لإلغاء القبول من المنصة وبعد انتهاء المهلة المحددة لإلغاء القبول يتم تقديم طلب الانسحاب من خلال الجامعة مباشرة.
وأكدت المنصة، أنه تُمنح فرص القبول مباشرة عند استيفاء شروط الجهة ومتطلبات التخصص في الجامعات الأهلية، وكليات ومعاهد الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل وينبع، وذلك وفق المقاعد الشاغرة المتاحة في هذه المرحلة.
While the National Unified Admission Platform (Qabul) closes today (Sunday) the additional opportunity phase for accepting high school graduates into public and private universities and technical and vocational training colleges for the new academic year, which lasted for 12 days, the platform confirmed that opportunities for new seats for applicants are still available starting from tomorrow, Monday, August 3, until August 31 of this month, through the last phase of admission for this year, which is represented in the phase of continuity of remaining opportunities.
It clarified that this final phase provides opportunities for students who did not receive prior admission or who wish to obtain another opportunity in a preference that was not included in their previous preferences, with the benefit from the continuity of remaining opportunities being available only once. It pointed out that the cases for benefiting from the continuity of remaining opportunities are: when confirming admission in the final results announcement phase and wishing to obtain an admission opportunity outside the list of preferences, in case of not receiving admission in the final results announcement phase, and in case of not confirming admission or canceling admission in the final results announcement phase.
Qabul explained that in the phase of continuity of remaining opportunities, the applicant can view opportunities while retaining their current seat, and when applying for the continuity of remaining opportunities, the admission is direct. The platform noted that today (Sunday) is the last available date to cancel admission from the platform, and after the specified deadline for canceling admission has passed, a withdrawal request must be submitted directly through the university.
The platform confirmed that admission opportunities are granted directly upon meeting the conditions of the institution and the requirements of the specialization in private universities, and colleges and institutes of the Royal Commission in Jubail and Yanbu, according to the available vacant seats in this phase.