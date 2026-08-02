While the National Unified Admission Platform (Qabul) closes today (Sunday) the additional opportunity phase for accepting high school graduates into public and private universities and technical and vocational training colleges for the new academic year, which lasted for 12 days, the platform confirmed that opportunities for new seats for applicants are still available starting from tomorrow, Monday, August 3, until August 31 of this month, through the last phase of admission for this year, which is represented in the phase of continuity of remaining opportunities.

It clarified that this final phase provides opportunities for students who did not receive prior admission or who wish to obtain another opportunity in a preference that was not included in their previous preferences, with the benefit from the continuity of remaining opportunities being available only once. It pointed out that the cases for benefiting from the continuity of remaining opportunities are: when confirming admission in the final results announcement phase and wishing to obtain an admission opportunity outside the list of preferences, in case of not receiving admission in the final results announcement phase, and in case of not confirming admission or canceling admission in the final results announcement phase.

Qabul explained that in the phase of continuity of remaining opportunities, the applicant can view opportunities while retaining their current seat, and when applying for the continuity of remaining opportunities, the admission is direct. The platform noted that today (Sunday) is the last available date to cancel admission from the platform, and after the specified deadline for canceling admission has passed, a withdrawal request must be submitted directly through the university.

The platform confirmed that admission opportunities are granted directly upon meeting the conditions of the institution and the requirements of the specialization in private universities, and colleges and institutes of the Royal Commission in Jubail and Yanbu, according to the available vacant seats in this phase.