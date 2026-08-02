The Ministry of Education is preparing to launch the first high school for gifted students in advanced industries and future technologies in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the new academic year. This school is the first educational model that links talent with industry and targets graduates of the intermediate stage. This step aims to prepare national competencies of gifted individuals to lead advanced industries and future technologies, connecting gifted education with the needs of the national industry, supporting the growth of promising industrial sectors, and enhancing Saudi Arabia's competitiveness in future industries.

The new model combines general education with advanced industrial specializations, future technologies, practical application, and industrial partnerships.

The program includes the acceptance of gifted students into a specialized three-year high school program, featuring project-based learning, specialized laboratories, field visits to the industrial sector, professional certifications, specialized skills, and readiness for distinguished universities.