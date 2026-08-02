تدفع النيابة العامة بمنظومة متخصصة لمواجهة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، تجمع بين التحقيق والادعاء، ورعاية الضحايا وحمايتهم، والتنسيق الوطني والدولي لملاحقة هذا النوع من الجرائم العابرة للحدود.

وكشف رئيس نيابة الاتجار بالأشخاص أحمد المنصور، أن النيابة المتخصصة تباشر اختصاصاتها في التحقيق والادعاء في قضايا الاتجار بالأشخاص، وفق الإجراءات النظامية التي تكفل حماية الحقوق وتحقيق العدالة.

وأوضح، أن الجهود تتكامل مع الجهات الحكومية من خلال المشاركة في لجنة مكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص التابعة لهيئة حقوق الإنسان، بما يعزز اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لتقديم الرعاية والدعم والحماية للضحايا.

وأكد المنصور، أن الطبيعة الدولية التي تتسم بها جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص تضع التعاون العابر للحدود في صدارة الأولويات، عبر تعزيز أطر التنسيق الدولي والالتزام بالمعاهدات والاتفاقيات الدولية التي انضمت إليها المملكة العربية السعودية. وأضاف، أن النيابة العامة تؤدي دورها في هذا الملف تحت شعارها الدائم: حماية، وعدالة، وريادة.