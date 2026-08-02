The Public Prosecution is advancing a specialized system to combat human trafficking crimes, which combines investigation and prosecution, victim care and protection, and national and international coordination to pursue this type of cross-border crime.

The Head of the Human Trafficking Prosecution, Ahmed Al-Mansour, revealed that the specialized prosecution carries out its responsibilities in investigating and prosecuting human trafficking cases, in accordance with the legal procedures that ensure the protection of rights and the achievement of justice.

He explained that efforts are integrated with government entities through participation in the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee affiliated with the Human Rights Commission, which enhances the necessary measures to provide care, support, and protection for victims.

Al-Mansour emphasized that the international nature of human trafficking crimes places cross-border cooperation at the forefront of priorities, by strengthening frameworks for international coordination and commitment to the treaties and international agreements to which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has acceded. He added that the Public Prosecution plays its role in this file under its constant slogan: Protection, Justice, and Leadership.