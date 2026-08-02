بعد أكثر من 4 أعوام على انحسار ذروة جائحة كورونا، أعادت دراسة سعودية حديثة فتح خريطة الوباء من جديد، لا لتعد الإصابات، بل لتكشف كيف تحرك الفايروس بين مناطق السعودية، وأين تشكلت بؤره الساخنة، ولماذا استحوذت الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية وحدها على نحو 71.5% من الحالات التراكمية الواردة في بيانات الدراسة.

وأظهرت الدراسة، أن الرياض سجلت 220,868 حالة مؤكدة حتى نهاية أغسطس 2022، بما يمثل نحو 27.2% من إجمالي الحالات المدرجة في التحليل، تلتها مكة المكرمة بـ199,784 حالة (نحو 24.6%)، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ160,056 حالة (نحو 19.7%). ولم تكن هذه الكثافة مجرد تفوق عددي، إذ ظهرت الرياض والشرقية مرارًا بوصفهما بؤرتين ساخنتين في التحليل المكاني للوباء.

ونُشرت الدراسة في يوليو 2026، في مجلة التقارير العلمية، الصادرة عن سبرنغر نيتشر، بعنوان «التحليل المكاني والزماني للارتباط الذاتي لانتشار كوفيد 19 في مناطق السعودية»، وأعدها قسم الجغرافيا بكلية العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية في جامعة الملك سعود.

وعاد الباحث إلى البيانات اليومية الرسمية للإصابات والتعافي والوفيات في مناطق المملكة الـ13، خلال الفترة من 31 مارس 2020 حتى 31 أغسطس 2022، ثم حوّل الأرقام إلى خرائط زمنية ومكانية، مستخدمًا أدوات إحصائية ترصد ما إذا كانت الحالات تتجمع في مناطق متجاورة أو تنتشر عشوائيًا.

وكشفت الخريطة، أن كورونا لم يتحرك بالطريقة نفسها في جميع أنحاء المملكة، فالمراكز الأعلى كثافة سكانية والأكثر نشاطًا اقتصاديًا وحركة في النقل والتنقل دفعت الرياض والشرقية إلى صدارة البؤر الساخنة، بينما ظهرت عسير وجازان والباحة بصورة متكررة ضمن البؤر الباردة الأقل انتشارًا نسبيًا.

وخارج المناطق الثلاث الكبرى، سجلت المدينة المنورة 55,208 حالات، وعسير 53,894، وجازان 32,230، والقصيم 29,643، وحائل 14,444، ونجران 13,628، وتبوك 12,050، والباحة 10,824، والحدود الشمالية 6,936، والجوف 3,896 حالة.

وتقول قصة الأرقام، إن الوباء سلسلة أوبئة محلية صغيرة، صنعتها الكثافة السكانية، ومسارات السفر، والنشاط الاقتصادي، واتصال المدن ببعضها. فما كان يحدث في الرياض أو الشرقية لم يكن بالضرورة يتكرر بالصورة نفسها في الجنوب الغربي أو المناطق الأقل كثافة.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن إدارة الأوبئة القادمة يجب ألا تبدأ بإجراءات موحدة للجميع، بل بخريطة تحدد أين تتجه الأَسرَّة الطبية والمختبرات والكوادر واللقاحات أولًا.

وأوصت بدمج التحليل الجغرافي في أنظمة الإنذار المبكر، وتحديث الخرائط الوبائية باستمرار، وربطها بالكثافة السكانية والحركة والنشاط الاقتصادي والاستعداد الصحي، حتى لا تنتظر الجهات الصحية ارتفاع الأرقام بعد تفشي المرض، بل تتحرك قبل أن تتحول المنطقة إلى بؤرة ساخنة.