توالت الإدانات العربية والإسلامية والدولية، لمحاولة استهداف منشآت بترولية في المملكة العربية السعودية بطائرات مسيّرة، أطلقتها مليشيات تابعة لإيران من الأراضي العراقية، وسط تأكيدات على التضامن الكامل مع المملكة ورفض استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية، واعتبار هذه الاعتداءات تهديدًا لأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وأكدت الدول والمنظمات التي أصدرت بيانات الإدانة، تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها، مشددة على حقها في اتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها، وفقًا للقانون الدولي.

وشددت البيانات على أن هذه الهجمات تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، داعية المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته، واتخاذ موقف حازم لردع الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المدنيين والبنية التحتية والمنشآت الحيوية، بما يسهم في الحفاظ على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.