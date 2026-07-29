Arab, Islamic, and international condemnations have followed one after another regarding the attempt to target oil facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with drones launched by militias affiliated with Iran from Iraqi territory. There are strong affirmations of complete solidarity with the Kingdom and a rejection of targeting civilians and vital facilities, considering these attacks a threat to the security and stability of the region.

The countries and organizations that issued statements of condemnation confirmed their full solidarity with the Kingdom in facing all that threatens its security and stability, emphasizing its right to take necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens in accordance with international law.

The statements stressed that these attacks represent a blatant violation of international laws and norms, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to deter attacks targeting civilians, infrastructure, and vital facilities, contributing to the preservation of the region's security and stability.