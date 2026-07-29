The Eastern Province branch of the Ministry of Energy revealed that the ministry is working on current and future projects with investments amounting to 58 billion riyals, aimed at enhancing the reliability of the electrical grid and increasing its efficiency by 20%, to serve more than two million subscribers by 2030.

This came during the reception of the Eastern Province Emir, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, at the Emirate's Diwan, where he was briefed on the efforts and developmental projects of the electricity system in the region.

The Emir of the Eastern Province praised the support and attention the energy sector receives from the leadership, as well as the continuous development and strategic projects that have contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the system and increasing the reliability of services in the Kingdom, especially in the Eastern Province, affirming that upcoming projects will enhance the sector's readiness to keep pace with urban, industrial, and economic expansion, which will reflect on the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

For his part, the General Supervisor of the Eastern Sector and its affiliated centers at the Ministry of Energy, Saad Abdulrazak Al-Khuzayem, explained that the ministry is implementing an ambitious strategy to meet the accelerating growth in the region, pointing out that the recent success of the Jubail Commercial Port in receiving the largest shipment in its history, represented by wind turbines, embodies the integration of efforts among government entities to implement developmental projects that support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.