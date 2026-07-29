كشف فرع وزارة الطاقة بالمنطقة الشرقية، أن الوزارة تعمل على تنفيذ مشاريع حالية ومستقبلية باستثمارات تبلغ 58 مليار ريال، بهدف تعزيز موثوقية الشبكة الكهربائية ورفع كفاءتها بنسبة 20%، لخدمة أكثر من مليوني مشترك بحلول عام 2030.

جاء ذلك، خلال استقبال أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة، منسوبي فرع وزارة الطاقة بالمنطقة الشرقية، إذ اطّلع على الجهود والمشاريع التنموية لمنظومة الكهرباء في المنطقة.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بما يحظى به قطاع الطاقة من دعم واهتمام من القيادة، وما يشهده من تطور مستمر ومشاريع إستراتيجية أسهمت في تعزيز كفاءة المنظومة ورفع موثوقية الخدمات في المملكة، خصوصاً في المنطقة الشرقية، مؤكداً أن المشاريع القادمة ستعزز جاهزية القطاع لمواكبة التوسع العمراني والصناعي والاقتصادي، بما ينعكس على جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

من جانبه، أوضح المشرف العام على فرع القطاع الشرقي والمراكز التابعة له بوزارة الطاقة سعد عبدالرزاق الخزيّم، أن الوزارة تنفذ إستراتيجية طموحة لتلبية النمو المتسارع في المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن نجاح ميناء الجبيل التجاري أخيراً في استقبال أكبر شحنة في تاريخه، والمتمثلة في توربينات الرياح، يجسد تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية لتنفيذ مشاريع تنموية تدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.